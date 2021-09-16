The price of cooking gas rises 5 times the year’s inflation and the cylinder costs R$ 135; understand the reasons for the high | Economy

The skyrocketing prices are reducing the amount of food on Brazilians’ plates – and also the way in which they are prepared.

“Today I cook food for two days and keep in the fridge what we’re going to eat the next day,” says 32-year-old receptionist Nayara Araújo.

Paying more than R$100 for a 13kg gas canister, not cooking every day was the way she found to save.

Since the beginning of the year, the average price of gas cylinders to consumers has risen by almost 30%, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), from R$ 75.29 at the end of 2020 to R$ 96.89 in the week last. The high is more than 5 times the accumulated inflation in the period of 5.67%.

According to André Braz, an economist at FGV, bottled gas affects 1.3% of the family budget, on average.

But this weight is greater for lower-income families. In some places, consumers pay R$135 for 13 kg – almost 10% of the minimum wage. And they are forced to try to cut other expenses.

Nayara, who lives with her husband and three young children, aged between 3 and 13, in the community of Santo Amaro, in Catete, in the South Zone of Rio, needed to change the family’s consumption habits in view of the widespread increase in prices and the drop in family income, as she has been unemployed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meats were replaced by sausages and sausages. The children’s treats, such as cookies and yogurt, exchanged for seasonal fruit.

“With gas and other more expensive bills, we are saving on food. We cut a lot of things that we used to eat, especially meat. Before, we took the boys out for sandwiches at least once a month, and today we don’t go anymore”, he says.

On the day the food is prepared the day before, the family heats up the meals in the microwave oven. In addition, it started to use the electric oven when it needs to bake some food. “Even with our savings, a cylinder is not enough for two months”, he emphasized.

Switching from gas to electricity, which has been one of the villains of inflation in the country, is only viable for Nayara because she pays a Social Tariff, made available to low-income families, which fits into the family budget. Even so, there was an increase: according to her, the house’s electricity bill is currently around R$30. “It’s almost double what we paid last year, when it came to around R$16”.

“We have a society with low income, high unemployment, and this has already meant that we have a Brazilian who consumes much less”, points out Juliana Inhasz, economics coordinator at Insper. “There is less food left on the table.”

The economist points out that, unlike other products, cooking gas is not easily replaceable – which makes it difficult for families to save on this item. “You won’t be able to substitute cooking gas for anything, depending on where you live. You won’t be able, for example, to put in a wood stove”.

The easiest ‘exchange’, in theory, would be what Nayara made: replacing the use of gas stoves with electrical equipment. But the price of energy has also soared, leaving consumers with no way out.

“What he will have to do at the limit is to eat the rawest things, rethink his habits. Instead of making food in small portions, make larger portions”, says Juliana.

“For those who are not able to make savings, it will mean a much higher cost and less money to buy the rest”, he concludes. “For the vast majority, it may start to be insufficient to supply what is basic, what is minimally necessary.”

Why is the price of gas going up?

First, you need to understand how the product price is set.

It is composed of the price exercised by Petrobras at the refineries, plus federal (PIS/Pasep and Cofins) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.

Since March, federal taxes on cooking gas in 13 kg cylinders have been zeroed. But they represented only 3% of the entire final amount. Thus, other upward influences caused this reduction to be very little (or almost nothing) felt by consumers.

See below how this price is composed today, according to data from Petrobras:

Cooking gas is produced from petroleum – in fact, its name is ‘liquefied petroleum gas’, or LPG. And international oil prices rose sharply in the year, driven, among other reasons, by the recovery in international consumption after the sharp decline in the previous year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the year, international prices for a barrel of oil have risen by more than 40%. In addition to Petrobras’ pricing policy to follow the variation of the foreign market, a considerable part of the LPG consumed in Brazil is imported. So when prices go up outside, they go up here too.

“Gas, as a good oil derivative, follows the trend of other fuels and accumulates a historical high”, says André Braz.

With an important part of the price of cooking gas linked to the cost abroad, it is not surprising that the real devalued against the dollar also weighs on the Brazilian consumer’s pocket.

“If the exchange rate is high, it necessarily means that we have a much higher import cost and this is reflected in the final price of oil and derivatives”, explains Juliana Inhasz.

The state tax weighs heavily on the value at the pump – and the final amount paid by the consumer in ICMS has increased this year in some states. The rate, however, did not change.

This is because the tax is levied on an estimated average price paid by consumers. As the price of LPG rose, some states also increased the reference value on which this tax is levied.

The final price of the cylinder has also reflected an increase in production and logistics costs. Fuel distributors have been paying more for transporting the product – and this cost is passed on to consumers.

“Operating costs in general are, because the cost of transport, at the limit, has increased. This makes this cooking gas actually more expensive for Brazilians’ stoves”, says Juliana.