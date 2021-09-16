Theo Becker says he thought about being gay

This Tuesday (14), the actor Theo Becker used social media to tell fans that he tried to be a homosexual and couldn’t. Objectively, he revealed that being a heterosexual man is his nature. In the post, he even apologized.

“I SWEAR… I tried to be open-minded, one day I thought about the possibility of being gay, but I couldn’t… It wasn’t in my nature. Maximum respect for the choice of each one. DON’T BE ANNOYED AT ME… I TRIED…”, vented the famous.

On the web, several fans reacted to the post. “Wow, what a shame, but you really couldn’t do it, we were born that way”, said a young man. “Too bad he’s not gay, I think he would be more successful“, commented the second person. “Shocked by this revelation,” he declared again.

In time, Theo vented about having given up drugs. “I started the treatment to stop. When I saw that I had already wasted some treatments and had relapses all the time, I decided I wanted to stop and went back to surfing”, he stated about his personal life.

Check out: