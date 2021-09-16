‘There is no innocence in the owners of Prevent Senior’, says doctor

The sanitary doctor and former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina, said today that there is no innocence in the owners of the Prevent Senior health care provider. According to him, the company used the “covid kit” as a sales item.

“There is no innocence in the owners of Prevent like there is no innocence in the owners of gyms, hamburgers, these convenience stores… These guys are not looking to blow up the Bolsonaro, they are looking to make money,” said Vecina, in interview with UOL News, this Thursday morning (16).

Vecina also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) attitude in not wanting to take a vaccine. “This is not the first bad example the president has given us. He has been giving us bad examples, he is a collector of bad examples.”

CPI hears from Prevent Senior director

Covid’s CPI receives today in testimony the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, so that he can explain the company’s supposed pressure for the use of the so-called “covid kit” in patients with coronaviruses.

The kit consists of drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, which are ineffective against covid-19. The use of these drugs was encouraged indiscriminately by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) throughout the pandemic, contrary to WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines.

Pedro Júnior obtained from the STF (Supreme Federal Court) the right to remain silent in response to questions that could incriminate him. Court Minister Ricardo Lewandovski, however, did not exempt him from appearing at the commission. He will go to the CPI as a witness, which implies signing a commitment to speak the truth.