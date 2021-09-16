‘There is no such thing as a doctor’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be able to graduate in Medicine, but will see that her dream is still far away in In Times of the Emperor. The young woman will spend years in the United States and will return to Brazil after completing her studies. However, right on her first day on the job, she will be humiliated by patients, who will not want to see her. “There is no such thing as a female doctor,” one of them will say.

The heroine of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera will arrive at the office very excited in the chapter scheduled to air on September 24th . “I’m very nervous! My first day on the job, my first appointment in Brazil”, she will say. A mother will do anything to reassure her and introduce her to the patients.

“This is Dr. Pilar Cavalcante Mendes. The doctor who will attend

you,” the nun will announce. The women are visibly uncomfortable and will start whispering. “I’m sorry, I don’t want to be seen by a woman. There is no such thing as a female doctor,” protests one of them.

“It didn’t exist. I’m the first one! And God willing, there will be others,” Pilar countered. The patient will be angry: “This world has been turned upside down! Where ever

saw yourself? Medical woman!”.

The women will start to get up and leave. Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will be shaken to realize that only one stayed in the place, but she will remain calm. “Well, the line is over. Shall we go in?” she will ask the remaining patient.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

