Thieves break into Chelsea full-back home and steal Champions, Euro and Super Cup medals | english football

English right-back Reece James from Chelsea had his Champions League and Euro 2020 runners-up medals stolen during a robbery of his London home this week.

James, 21, posted videos from his security cameras on social media that showed a group of four hooded thieves breaking into his home. James said no one was home at the moment.

“On the night of September 14, 2021, when I was playing for my club back from the Champions League, a group of cowardly thieves broke into my home. They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some of my personal items into their car “, wrote James.

There was no jewelry in the safe, but James said the stolen items also included his 2021 European Super Cup medal.

“These medals were won on behalf of Chelsea and England – honors that can never be taken from me, whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it,” he added.

James, however, appealed to fans to help him identify and deliver “these petty individuals”.

