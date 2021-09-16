“Things we know and want to improve”

After drawing at home in the first game, Tricolor lost away from home and ended up eliminated; the Argentine coach took responsibility for the negative result.

O São Paulo once again postponed the dream of winning the Cup in Brazil. Last Wednesday night (15), the Tricolor went to Arena Castelão (CE) and lost by the score of 3×1 to strength, saying goodbye to the competition in the quarterfinals. The team turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship and seeks to improve its performance to dream of bigger flights.

“I believe we have 19 rounds in two and a half months. All the energy to get a place in Libertadores, with the same people, same players. I really believe in this cast, who gave me joy after many years, who are competing“, stated coach Hernán Crespo, at a press conference.

In the Argentine commander’s assessment, the lack of maturity it was the main problem of São Paulo in the knockout in front of Fortaleza. In the first leg, at Morumbi, the Tricolor even opened 2×0 already over the second half, but allowed that the team coached by Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda sought the draw in the final minutes.

“We lacked maturity for us to close the situation in Morumbi. These are things that we know and want to improve. I know the situation is very difficult today, but I believe that, at the end of the year, it will be a positive year, where we will fight. But we’ll have to go through this together”, analyzed the coach, who guaranteed that he understood the frustration of the São Paulo fan.

“It’s a big sadness because we want to win, compete as much as possible.. When something like this happens, it’s sad, but I believe in this squad, in the things we want to achieve and will achieve, closed with all the athletes who conquered a huge Paulistão four months ago. I understand the pain of the fans, it’s the same. When it’s time for joy, let’s all celebrate as protagonists, as when we’ll all be guilty when it’s a defeat”, completed.