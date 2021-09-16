Thousands protest in El Salvador against the use of bitcoins and out of respect for Powers – 15/09/2021 – Market

Thousands of Salvadorans gathered on Wednesday (15) to demand that President Nayib Bukele respect the separation of powers and to take a stand against the establishment of bitcoin as a legal currency, on the day the country celebrates the bicentennial of its independence.

The day passed peacefully, but ended with a confusing incident in which an ATM that operated with the “chivo” (electronic wallet for operating in bitcoins), launched by the government last week, was set on fire in the Historic Center.

Before the fire, protesters wrote the phrase “no to Bukele’s chivo”.

Showing banners with slogans like “Respect for the Constitution”, “Against the dictatorship, resistance and popular rebellion”, “No to bitcoin”, protesters from different regions of San Salvador closed the Francisco Morazán central square.

“We took to the streets because we are in an accelerated process of authoritarianism, of dictatorship,” Judge Esli Carrillo, 48, who was taking part in a march by justice operators, told AFP.

The judges reject a law that Congress, dominated by Bukele’s allies, passed on Aug. 31 to dismiss judges aged 60 or 30 in service, leaving the judiciary without a third of its magistrates.

Protesters also objected to a recent interpretation by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Constitution to allow Bukele’s immediate presidential re-election.

The judges who voted for the president’s consecutive re-election were appointed by Congress on May 1, after removing the previous judges.

“The Republic is in danger, that’s why we demand respect for the independence of the powers that be and we don’t agree with the presidential re-election”, commented Zaira Navas, from the Human Rights NGO Cristosal.

In another of the marches that left Cuscatlán Park, in the west of the capital, peasants, workers, activists from different unions and professionals demonstrated.

“We march because we don’t want the bitcoin law because it doesn’t favor us (…) sometimes it rises, sometimes it falls, it’s very volatile,” said Natalia Belloso, 41, who was wearing a white T-shirt with the emblem “No to bitcoin”.

“We are sending a message to the government that there are citizens who do not agree with some measures”, declared the president of the Faculty of Medicine of El Salvador, Milton Brizuela.