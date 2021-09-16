Time of ownership? Cuca talks about ‘protecting’ Diego Costa at Atltico

Diego Costa has already played three matches with the Atltico shirt – all coming off the bench (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Against Fluminense, this Wednesday (15), the striker Diego Costa left the bench for the third consecutive time in the last games of the athletic. He contributed with good movement, physical strength and returned to demonstrate his technique in the offensive sector. Given the positive performance, the questioning of the technician arose head: the time has come for the ownership of the athlete? In response, the coach spoke of ‘protect‘ the player.

In a press conference given after the 1-0 victory over the Flu at the Copa do Brasil, Cuca preached tranquility for Diego Costa’s title. First, the coach mentioned the risk of injury – since the athlete had been out of action for seven months.

“There’s no time for that. There’s talk with physiology, see the player’s numbers, feel the recovery, because he had been without a game for seven months. We are doing things gradually, without haste and without pressure,” he said.

Then, the coach assured that the technical committee seeks to shield Diego Costa from possible bad performances by the team. He expressed concern about the media repercussions surrounding a possible drop in the team’s performance level – and, as a result, possible criticism of Diego.

“Even in terms of protecting the player. If, within the campaign we are doing, you take a player out and launch Diego Costa, and you don’t have the victory, you would analyze: ‘now, with Diego Costa, the team lost that that he had. We are gradually making sure he is not also responsible for a bad game, for not winning a game. Taking his weight off him. I talk to the players and talk to him too,” he revealed.

Based on Cuca’s declarations, it is possible to infer that Diego Costa should return to Atltico’s reserve against Sport, on Saturday (18), at 7 pm, for the 21st round of Series A of the Brazilian Championship. Absolute leader in the competition, with 42 points, Galo can expand his advantage to ten in a match played in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. In the Copa do Brasil, Atltico will face Fortaleza in the semifinals. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Wednesdays, at Morumbi, Leo beat So Paulo by 3-1, this Wednesday, at Castelo, in the return duel.