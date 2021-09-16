Tite will make another attack for Matheus Nunes to play for the Brazilian team – 16/09/2021

Although inclined to choose the Portuguese team, Matheus Nunes, according to what was found by the UOL Sport, it still remains in the plans of the Brazilian team. Tite, who had a phone conversation with the young Sporting midfielder, is considering calling him up again, this time for the triple round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, in October.

Called for the last clashes with Chile, Argentina and Peru, the 23-year-old Luso-Brazilian was eventually prevented from traveling by the Portuguese club, as he did not have full vaccination against Covid-19 and, therefore, would be obliged to comply mandatory quarantine on return to Lisbon.

If Sporting’s stance was not enough, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) learned that Fernando Santos, coach of the Portuguese national team, called the player, who was shaken by the concrete possibility of representing the country that hosted him from the age of 13 onwards. There was also pressure behind the scenes of the FPF (Portuguese Football Federation).

Without an official and public decision on the part of Matheus Nunes, the Brazilian team is considering using in its favor the fact of disclosing the next squad list before the Portuguese team. Tite will announce the chosen ones on September 24th. Fernando Santos, in turn, should release the call-up on the 29th or 30th (for the confrontation with Luxembourg, also in October, valid for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers).

Against the Sporting defensive midfielder in the Brazilian team weighs the strong competition in the sector. The Portuguese-Brazilian disputes space today especially with Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Fred (Manchester United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) and Edenílson (International).

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Matheus Luiz Nunes, 1.83m, began his promising career in the modest Grupo Desportivo União Ericeirense, having worked in parallel in his mother’s bakery until he turned 18 years old. It gained prominence in the lower divisions of Portuguese football and was acquired by Estoril, where it played only one season, and was soon negotiated with Sporting.

With the lions shirt, Matheus Nunes was national champion last season (2020/21), beating rivals Benfica and Porto, and since then he has been the target of interest for Premier League clubs, including Everton and Wolverhampton. It has a contract valid until June 2025 and a termination fine of 60 million euros (R$ 370 million).