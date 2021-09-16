Topic #539: Vaccine mix – why and how to do it | The subject

The strategy of applying different immunizers against covid in the same person has been used in countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, Israel and South Korea. Preliminary studies indicate that, depending on the combination, the immune response grows. And it even “dilutes the risk of adverse events”, explains Professor Edecio Cunha Neto, head of the Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at the University of São Paulo. In Brazil, the practice was adopted out of necessity, in response to a blackout in Astrazeneca in early September. In states like São Paulo, whoever had the second dose pending will complete the vaccination schedule taking Pfizer. TV Globo reporter Mariana Aldano tells how the population reacted at the stations: at first they had doubts, but soon they understood the effectiveness of the arrangement and, above all, the importance of taking both doses. Mariana also shows how, once again, the federal and São Paulo governments disagree about how to manage the vaccination campaign. And Elcio opines on another point of contention: science, he says, supports those who recommend avoiding Coronavac as a 3rd dose (reinforcement) for the elderly, contrary to what the Doria administration preaches.