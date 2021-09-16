Topic #539: Vaccine mix – why and how to do it | The subject

The strategy of applying different immunizers against covid in the same person has been used in countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, Israel and South Korea. Preliminary studies indicate that, depending on the combination, the immune response grows. And it even “dilutes the risk of adverse events”, explains Professor Edecio Cunha Neto, head of the Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at the University of São Paulo. In Brazil, the practice was adopted out of necessity, in response to a blackout in Astrazeneca in early September. In states like São Paulo, whoever had the second dose pending will complete the vaccination schedule taking Pfizer. TV Globo reporter Mariana Aldano tells how the population reacted at the stations: at first they had doubts, but soon they understood the effectiveness of the arrangement and, above all, the importance of taking both doses. Mariana also shows how, once again, the federal and São Paulo governments disagree about how to manage the vaccination campaign. And Elcio opines on another point of contention: science, he says, supports those who recommend avoiding Coronavac as a 3rd dose (reinforcement) for the elderly, contrary to what the Doria administration preaches.
What do you need to know:
The podcast O Subject is produced by: Mônica Mariotti, Isabel Seta, Arthur Stabile, Luiz Felipe Silva, Thiago Kaczuroski and Giovanni Reginato. Gabriel de Campos and Ana Flávia Paula also collaborated in this episode. Presentation: Renata Lo Prete.
A podcast is like a radio show, but it’s not: instead of having a set time to air, it can be listened to whenever and wherever you want. And instead of tuning into a radio station, we find it on the internet. For free.
You can listen on a website, on a music platform or on a podcast-only app on your cell phone, so you can listen whenever you like: in traffic, washing dishes, at the beach, at the gym…
Podcasts can be themed, tell a unique story, bring debates or simply conversations about a wide range of subjects. You can listen to single episodes or subscribe to a podcast – for free – and thus be notified whenever a new episode is published.