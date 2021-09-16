Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 for Japan is different from the Brazilian

After debuting in Brazil, the United States, Thailand and Taiwan with a standardized design, the Toyota Corolla Cross arrives in Japan with its own look and loaded with exclusive details. The first images of the local version have just been made official and reveal unprecedented lines on the front, with an emphasis on the new front grille, bumper with larger air intakes and 18-inch wheels with a unique design.

In addition, the exclusive arrangement of the internal elements of the headlamps and headlamps, as well as the new shape of the rear bumper, is new. Inside, the Japanese version hardly changes and follows the same design pattern as the other variants.



The Corolla Cross arrives in Japan with a mission to stay above the C-HR and below the RAV4, making up the local SUV portfolio that already includes the Raize, Yaris Cross, C-HR, RAV4, Harrier, Land Cruiser Prado and Land models Cruiser. The range of versions consists of Z, S, G and GX finishes. In addition, interested parties can opt for the Modellista model, which adds an aerodynamic package, a more aggressive bumper and exclusive wheels.

Under the hood, two engine options are offered: 1.8 hybrid 122 hp and 1.8 traditional aspirated 140 hp. Official data released indicate consumption of 26.2 km/liter in the first case and 14.4 km/l in the second. The hybrid versions, it is worth remembering, offer 4WD traction thanks to the E-Four system. In the others, the traction is always forward.

Dimensions are 4.49 m long (same measure as the Corolla Touring sold locally), 1.82 m wide and 1.62 m high. The height from the ground is 160 millimeters. Prices in the Japanese market vary between 1,999,000 yen and 3,199,000 yen (respectively R$95,200 and R$152,200 in a direct conversion).