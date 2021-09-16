Traditionalist singer is victim of covi-19

The traditionalist singer and composer from Rio Grande do Sul, Iedo Silva, died yesterday, at the age of 74. The cause was due to covid-19, as reported by the official profile of the musician on Facebook.

The wake today will be restricted to family members due to sanitary and health protocols.

It is with immense sadness that we communicate, today, September 15th, the day of the piper, yet another great loss for our Rio Grande, Iedo Silva. Victim of complications by the coronavirus, the singer, composer and performer of great hits, such as ‘Ala-Pucha Tchê’, ‘Me Comparing to Rio Grande’, ‘Chiquita’ and ‘Pampa na Garupa’, defended, for over 45 years of career, the traditionalist music of Rio Grande do Sul.

Iedo had been hospitalized since mid-August, according to family members.

On the 23rd of last month, the singer’s profile informed that he was at the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre dealing with a newly discovered prostate cancer.

Iedo Silva was a singer and composer of traditionalist music from Rio Grande do Sul Image: Reproduction/Facebook

Iedo started his musical career in the 60s and joined the group Os Tauras and then Os Farrapos.

In 2020, he participated in the program “Galpão Crioulo” on RBSTV, a Globo affiliate in the region, in homage to Rio Grande do Sul culture with names like Velho Milongueiro.

On the occasion, the musician played, virtually, one of his hits: “Me Comparando ao rio Grande do Sul”. In 2010, he recorded a version on his DVD in celebration of his 35-year career.