Trilogy on the way: Brandon Moreno puts his belt on the line against Deiveson at UFC 269 | combat

The trilogy will happen. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have another meeting scheduled in the May Octagon of the planet. The Mexican, current flyweight champion (under 56kg), agreed to rematch the Brazilian from whom he won in the last fight, when he took the title from him. They will meet on December 11th, on a UFC 269 card that has not yet been announced. THE “american ESPN” was the first to report the duel, and the Combat confirmed with sources close to the organization.

The came to evaluate giving the opportunity to be the challenger to also Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja, current number 3 in the ranking. However, Pantoja has a knee injury and will not be ready to fight at the end of the year. On the other hand, Moreno didn’t want to wait any longer to make the next fight.

The date of UFC 269 can be historic for Brazil. In addition to Deiveson acting as a challenger, being able to retake the fly belt, the current Brazilian UFC champions will be in action. Charles do Bronx must defend the lightweight belt (under 70kg) against Dustin Poirier, while Amanda Nunes puts the bantamweight title (under 61kg) against Julianna Peña.

1 of 2 Deiveson Figueiredo Brandon Moreno UFC 256 — Photo: Getty Images Deiveson Figueiredo Brandon Moreno UFC 256 — Photo: Getty Images

The first meeting between Moreno and Deiveson was in December 2020, at UFC 256, in Las Vegas, when the fight ended in a majority draw. At the time, the Brazilian was punished with a point loss for an illegal kick. They would fight again at UFC 263, in June this year, when Deiveson gave his rival the rematch. Moreno dominated the fight and submitted Deiveson in the third round.

Before the fights with Moreno, Deiveson had been on a streak of five consecutive victories, including two victories over Joseph Benavidez, in addition to submitting Alex Perez in his first belt defense. He even beat Pantoja and Tim Elliot in this streak. Moreno, on the other hand, is making his second stint at the UFC, and in this current one he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. Before the fights with Deiveson, he drew with Askar Askarov and beat Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in a location to be defined

EVENT CARD (to date):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno x Deiveson Figueiredo

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Flyweight: Priscilla Pedita x Gillian Robertson

Flyweight: Montana de la Rosa x Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Middleweight: André Sergipano vs Dricus Du Plessis