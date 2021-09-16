Trump and Bolsonaro admirer, economist becomes electoral phenomenon in Argentina

Taxes are a holdover from slavery and liberalism was created to free people from the oppression of monarchs, which, in this case, would be the state. The controversial phrase is one of the campaign mottos of economist Javier Milei, an electoral phenomenon of the moment in Argentina. After the Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primary (PASO), held last Sunday to define candidates for the November 14 legislative elections, this far-right representative became the leader of the third political force in Buenos Aires, with a surprising performance in every neighborhood in the city, including the most humble.





With no political experience, the admirer of Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump won 13.7% of the capital’s votes for the party A Liberdade Advances — second only to the ruling alliance Frente de Todos (24.7%) and the opposition Together for Change (48, two%). At 50, the media figure — he is a frequent guest on major TV channels, has had radio programs and starred in theater plays — is certain he will be elected deputy in the election that will renew half of the Chamber and a third of the Senate in November.

Among its proposals is to “dynamit” the Central Bank, free up arms ownership, revoke the legalization of abortion and, above all, “overthrow the model defended by this political caste, which the only thing that managed to transform the richest country in the world in one of the poorest”.

With his irreverent style, Milei challenges traditional parties and has become a threat — still without national projection — to Argentine bipartisanship. It is an urban phenomenon not restricted to the upper classes in Buenos Aires, as it also received support in neighborhoods with growing poverty, including La Boca and Mataderos. Among young people, it became cult. On social networks, there are videos in which he appears as a God who faces demons surrounded by angels and, in his crusade against the enemy’s political caste, walks alongside Trump and Bolsonaro.

The explosion of the phenomenon coincided with the success of the series “Vosso Reino” (currently on the Netflix platform), in which writer Claudia Piñeiro and director Marcelo Piñeyro, aware of the advance of an extremist populist right in countries like Brazil, USA, Hungary and Poland, created the character of an evangelical pastor who is running for the Argentine presidency.

His fate was traced after the murder of his running mate by a stab wound. To GLOBO, Piñeiro assured that the script was written before the attack on Bolsonaro, and that he never imagined that Argentine reality would be so close to fiction.

“Milei functions as a shepherd, a messianic figure,” said the writer. “There is a tendency to appeal to the emotional side of voters, and Milei is part of this global right-wing movement, which builds a very strong connection with its followers,” he said.

At each public act or interview he gives on television, the economist makes a kind of show, with the right to tears, anger and an inflamed speech against the political system and the State, seeking, in his words, to “awake lions” in Argentine society . The party founded by Milei defines itself as libertarian, appropriating, according to historian Felipe Pigna, a term historically associated with anarchist movements in the first decades of the twentieth century in Argentina. He is the local version of the Spanish Vox party, of Pocketnarism and Trumpism. And, precisely because of this, it has been taken seriously.

“I don’t underestimate Milei one bit. He has charisma, speaks with total impunity about bold proposals, to an audience that is fed up with the current political system – said the historian.

United, the right-wing options won about 60% of the votes in the Argentine capital. The left made a reasonable election, especially in northern Argentine provinces, but its performance fell far short of the right-wing candidates. The punishment vote for the government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner was largely captured by the Together for Change alliance (which has an increasingly strong right wing) and by Milei’s party.

In November, Milei’s second on the list, Victoria Villaruel, president of the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims, who repeatedly denied state terrorism during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983), is expected to be elected as a deputy. There are also chances for the party to elect two other deputies.

The agenda of the Argentine libertarian movement is diverse: it criticizes the legalization of abortion and defends the liberalization of drug consumption and the possession of weapons. As Diego Reynoso of the University of San Andrés says, “it is not clear that everyone understands what they stand for. For some, freedom is economic; for others, it’s ending the left”.

“How far will this go?” We do not know. Phenomena like Jean-Marie Le Pen in France have taught us that we can’t treat these politicians like crazy people. Milei has activated a mechanism of social rebellion against authority,” he said.

This rebellion came at the height of the pandemic and society was outraged by the quarantine measures, which did not prevent more than 113,000 deaths by Covid-19. The Argentine phenomenon was celebrated by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. He has already performed a live with the libertarian candidate, who defends that deputies and senators do not receive salaries and promises not to hire advisers when he arrives in Congress. As Piñeiro concludes, “much of what Milei says is unfeasible, but he knows how to interpret the moment of anger against the political system.”