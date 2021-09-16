UN must decide tomorrow whether to demand vaccination at the General Assembly, which could bar Bolsonaro | World

Member States of the United Nations (UN) must deliberate this Thursday (16) whether they will require all those present at the General Assembly of the body, next week, to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to be admitted to the UN building in New York.

If they decide on mandatory immunization, this could bar the participation of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is officially not vaccinated. Traditionally, the Brazilian head of state makes the first speech among the leaders at the event, scheduled for the next day 21.

Two days ago, in a conversation with supporters in front of the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro repeated again that he had not taken immunizations against the disease, which has already killed 580,000 Brazilians. He cited a supposed result of the IGG test, which measures the amount of antibodies to a given disease in the body, as justification for not having been vaccinated.

“I didn’t take the vaccine, I’m 991 (IGG level). I think I got it again (the virus) and I didn’t even know about it,” said Bolsonaro.

Initially, the UN General Assembly considered accepting that high-level officials would only declare at the entrance that they did not have symptoms or have been in close contact with infected people in order to be admitted to the event.

However, the city of New York, which houses the UN headquarters, asked the organization to follow the same rules in force for the city’s inhabitants: everyone over 12 years old must present proof of vaccination to attend closed public places, such as health centers. convention, restaurants or hotels.

On Tuesday (14), member states received a letter signed by Abdulla Shahid, a Maldivian politician who assumed the presidency of the General Assembly, in which he says he supports that everyone is required to prove that they took immunizations to participate in the event. .

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the UN General Secretariat, Stéphane Dujarric, said that “we will work with the office of the President (Abdulla Shahid) and the Member States on how to implement the decisions taken by the Member States regarding ( vaccination) of delegates”.

“On the part of the UN General Secretariat, all employees who serve the public must be vaccinated. The point is that this is an organization run by Member States. The Secretary General (António Guterres) has no authority to force country delegates in one way or another“.

At Itamaraty there is skepticism about the possibility that countries make it mandatory for heads of state to present vaccine certificates to participate in the General Assembly.

In addition to participating in the event itself, there are other questions. The hotel where both Bolsonaro and part of the Brazilian delegation will be staying, for example, informs on its website that it follows the determination of New York City to require a vaccination certificate for any guest over 12 years old.

The page also tells you where the guest can get a free dose and what type of vaccine passport is accepted by the property.

THE BBC News Brazil he consulted the President of the Republic on whether the president is still not vaccinated against Covid-19 and whether there was any negotiation of an exception to the certificate rule in the hotel in New York, but he did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

During the northern hemisphere summer, New York again experienced an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, as a result of the wide circulation of the delta variant. Currently with 60% of the population fully vaccinated and a moving average of around 1600 new cases a day, the city is struggling to control the epidemic and prevent a new outbreak that forces schools and businesses to close again.

For this reason, the city is offering free vaccination to any and all foreigners who are going to participate in the UN General Assembly.

In mid-August, the government of the United States, which has been trying to strengthen the multilateral relations bodies and demonstrate a leading role in these spaces, expressed concern about the health impacts of holding the event in New York.

“We need your help to prevent the UN General Assembly High Level Week from being a super-spreading event (of the new coronavirus),” wrote US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a letter to his 193 colleagues. She continued:

“Heads of delegations should consider submitting their statements to the UN General Assembly General Debate by video. If delegations choose to travel to New York, we ask that they come with the minimum number of travelers necessary,” she said.