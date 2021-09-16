understand how to check if money is being deposited into your account

The Severance Indemnity Fund, FGTS, is an account that must be opened for employees with a formal contract. To check if the company is making monthly deposits, the worker does not need to go to the Caixa Econômica branch because there are several that were made available by the financial institution to give access to the account. This without leaving the house.

Recalling that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government granted the employer the possibility of temporarily suspending the payment of the FGTS, with powers in April, May, June and July 2021. These payments were due in May, June, July and August 2021.

Now, in September, the deposit must be made again as required by law. On the Caixa Econômica Federal website, it is possible to check whether the employer will make these suspended deposits, which have been divided into four installments. The first deposit must be made in the month of September.

How to consult FGTS deposits

But how can the worker verify that the money has been deposited in the account? There are some ways to make this query, they are as follows:

The worker can register on the Caixa Econômica Federal website and accept to receive the FGTS statement through the cell phone SMS service;

The worker can also check the balance through the FGTS application. To do this, simply download to the cell phone through the Android (Google Play) or iOS (App Store) systems;

The worker may choose on the website, when registering, to receive the balance and statement at home by post, which will be sent every two months;

Another option for the worker is to check the statement by calling the Caixa service center by phone: 0800 726 01 01.

If the worker has problems accessing any of the alternatives, which were made available by Caixa Econômica, he will still have the possibility to go to a nearest branch and request the balance and statement.

It is important to remember that FGTS was created with the aim of protecting and guaranteeing the worker who has a formal contract a security in the event of unfair dismissal. The company is required to open and make monthly deposits in the account linked to the worker’s contract.

The deposit made by the employer equals 8% of the amount that is received each month by the employee. As for the Learning Contract, the percentage reduces to 2%. And, with respect to domestic workers, the payment made by the employer will be in the amount of 11.2%, being established that 8% will be the monthly deposit and 3.2% the early payment of severance pay.

These amounts that are deposited by the employer are not discounted in the salary received monthly. It is a mandatory payment by the employer to the worker that is guaranteed for contracts governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

Workers entitled to FGTS

The following workers are entitled to FGTS: