understand what changes with the sale of any flag at stations

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) authorized the sale of fuel of any brand at the service stations, regardless of the flag sold. The change occurred through the amendment of Provisional Measure No. 1,063, published on Tuesday (14/9). With this, the government hopes to reduce the price of gasoline, betting on “increased competition”.

The text, however, is much questioned by the sector. To clarify the matter and point out the positive and negative expectations that the MP brings, the metropolises asked for expert analysis.

Among the main criticisms of the new legislation is the injury to the exclusivity clauses of the contracts signed between the parties, as the measure allows specific service stations, such as Shell, Esso, Petrobras and Ipiranga, to sell fuel from any other supplier. In other words, from now on, the choice will be for the consumer himself, and not a regulatory obligation, as it used to be.

In practice, this means that when arriving at a service station, such as Shell, for example, the customer will be able to decide the brand of gasoline that will supply his vehicle. The government claims that this new model should reduce the cost per liter of fuel by up to R$0.50.

No shortages: with gasoline at R$ 6.99, see where to pay less R$ 0.10 increase in the price of gasoline at the Petrolino station in TaguatingaPhoto: Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Queues and lack of gasoline the situation of gas stations in SC High fuel prices are on the agenda of the ChamberJames Ghizoni Gasoline drives high inflation and Goiânia leads variation in Brazil Registration of the amount charged per liter of gasoline at stations in GoiâniaVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Gasoline drives high inflation and Goiânia leads variation in Brazil Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

The solution is a matter of urgency for the Executive, since the inflationary pressure resulting from the rise of fuels is increasing, which pulls down the income of Brazilian families and the popularity of Bolsonaro, on the eve of an election year. For the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), however, the measure is nothing more than an “innocuous and harmful” solution.

“White flag posts [sem fornecedor exclusivo] and market stations already face competition. Even so, there is no price difference between them. We understand that this measure is against the consumer protection law. And there will be no cost reduction with the attempt,” said the IBP Downstream director, Valéria Lima, in an interview with metropolises.

“You enter thinking that you are going to consume product X and there is no guarantee that this will happen. This will disorganize a market that was very well organized”, he stresses.

The Union of Distributors of Fuels and Lubricants (Sindicom) agrees with Valéria’s assessment and adds that the measure may open more space for companies that operate irregularly, evading taxes and selling inferior quality products, especially in relation to to ethanol.

The MP also determines that this fuel can be sold directly from the plants to the service stations, without the intermediary of distributors, which would result in a reduction of R$ 0.20 per liter price, in accordance with the economic team’s expectations.

“This will mean that there is no time necessary for issues related to ICMS collection to be properly resolved, and may, therefore, harm states that have not yet regulated this operation and competitive asymmetry for the sector”, concludes the director of the IBP . The ICMS rate, which is statewide, varies from location to location, but, on average, represents 78% of the tax burden on alcohol and diesel and 66% on gasoline, according to studies by Fecombustíveis.

Despite the criticism, consumers demand an increasingly agile government stance in relation to the increase in fuel prices. Gasoline at around R$7 has a strong impact on social networks. The cost has even given rise to rumors that minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) is about to fall, led by the Centrão, which supposedly would have preference for the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. The data was released on Tuesday (14/9) by AP Exata.

The chief economist of Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito, believes that the solution proposed by the government should bring, “in theory”, a reduction in fuel prices. But he warns: “Improving the micro environment creates long-term incentives, but in the short term it has limited effects.”

“There is no simple solution, it is a matter of sector design. If Petrobras has this pricing policy, it is natural for this to happen (to raise prices when there is an external increase). You can’t want everything at the same time”, points out the specialist.

Infinity chief economist Jason Vieira also points out that the real problems are not competition. “In the short term, this should not change prices. In the long run, yes. But I stress that the big problem is the rise in exchange rates, the price of oil and the cost of ICMS. Helping to reduce always helps, but it does not solve the problem as a whole”, he stresses.

Inflation

A survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) revealed that the average price of gasoline sold at gas stations in the country rose for the sixth week in a row.

In the week ended on September 11, the value rose to R$ 6.059 per liter. In the previous period, the cost was R$ 6.007, which represents an increase of 0.86%. The ANP also pointed out that the average price of a liter of diesel increased from R$ 4,627 to R$ 4,695 in the week. The average value of a liter of ethanol jumped from R$ 4,611 to R$ 4,653. According to the agency, in the 4,434 service stations surveyed by the ANP, the maximum price reached R$7.185 per liter, and the minimum was R$5.15.

Fuel prices have risen above the average in recent months. The influence on this increase can be explained by the devaluation of the real against the dollar, which has a direct impact on the price of gasoline and diesel. That’s because Brazil imports oil and pays the value of the barrel in dollars. Today, this cost is at U$ 77.84, which corresponds to around R$ 405 in the conversion.