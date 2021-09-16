Understand what thrombosis is and the association between the disease and Covid-19

When we suffer a cut or an injury, the human body has an important mechanism to help control bleeding or bleeding. Blood clots are a natural, life-sustaining physiological response. The grouping of blood cells, covered in a protein called fibrin, stops the flow and bleeding.

However, some people can develop clots without any bleeding. The origin can be genetic or from other infectious diseases, such as Covid-19. In this case, we have a disease popularly called thrombosis, which can be dangerous to health.

This September 16, National Day to Combat and Prevent Thrombosis, experts explain the main factors associated with the disease and how to prevent it.

What is the relationship between thrombosis and Covid-19?

The association between Covid-19 and thrombosis cases has been widely studied by the global scientific community. It is already known that some diseases can trigger the formation of clots, which can affect a variety of organs, including the lung, brain and heart, in addition to causing cases of heart attack and stroke.

Researchers are investigating which mechanisms used by the new coronavirus during infection may favor blood hypercoagulation.

One of the factors related to the worsening of Covid-19 is the exacerbated reaction of the body’s inflammation process. The high production of inflammatory substances and an enzyme involved in the clotting process, called thrombin, may explain the association between the two clinical conditions.

A survey carried out in the Netherlands identified complications linked to excessive clot formation in 16% of the 184 patients admitted to ICUs, including cases of pulmonary embolism, stroke and venous thrombosis. Another group of researchers in the country found that the risks of complications from thrombosis in patients with Covid-19 double compared to people with the common flu.

In studies of people who died from the infection, researchers found significant damage to the tissue that lines blood vessels, called the endothelium. Analyzes show that SARS-CoV-2 can invade endothelial cells, and tissue inflammation favors a state of hypercoagulation.

A group of Brazilian researchers defends that Covid-19 should be classified as a thrombotic viral fever. Today, the disease fits the classification of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). According to specialists, evidence of hypercoagulation as a result of the disease is present in several studies. The recommendation was made in an article published in the scientific journal “Memories of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute”.

In early 2021, with the expansion of vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 around the world, suspicions arose that different vaccines could be related to rare cases of blood clot formation. Studies remain ongoing and most reveal that the risks of thrombosis formation are greater in patients who fell ill from Covid-19 than in vaccinated individuals.

One of the largest studies on the topic, published in the British Medical Journal, analyzed data from 29 million people vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca from December 2020 to April 2021. people diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the study, the risk of forming venous thrombosis is almost 200 times greater as a result of the disease than an adverse event from vaccination with AstraZeneca, for example.

What is thrombosis?

The formation of clots that clog blood vessels and impede blood flow is called thrombosis. There are two types, venous thrombosis, which affects the veins, and arterial thrombosis, when a blockage occurs in one of the arteries.

According to the angiologist César Amorim Neves, President of the Bahia Association of Medicine (ABM), the formation of venous thrombosis is associated with three preponderant factors: blood hypercoagulation, lesions in the wall of the veins and immobilization of patients.

Hypercoagulation, a condition that favors the formation of blood clots, may be related to different causes. Among them are genetic predisposition, changes in the amount or functioning of blood proteins that control clotting, such as protein C, S or Z deficiency, among other disorders.

“Another factor responsible for venous thrombosis is damage to the vessel wall. The vessel is made up of substances that prevent clotting. Sometimes, lesions on the vessel walls alter these substances and lead to clot formation,” explains César.

Finally, long-term immobilization is also an important factor in the formation of thrombosis. People who are hospitalized for long periods in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may have an increased risk of developing the disease.

Physician Caio Focássio, assistant of Vascular Surgery at Santa Casa de São Paulo, explains that arterial thrombosis presents more aggressive clinical conditions, but is less prevalent in the population in relation to venous thrombosis.

“Arterial thrombosis happens mainly in individuals with high cholesterol, diabetics, smokers, hypertensives, because they form more atherosclerosis, which are plaques that harden the arteries”, explains Focássio. “These arteries close, and the individual may be at risk of losing a limb, a lot of pain in the leg when walking. It occurs in 4% of the population, mainly over 50 or 60 years of age”, he adds.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The most frequent site of thrombosis is in the legs, especially in the calf region. Patients may experience pain at the site, swelling, redness and a feeling of heat in the affected region. Angiologist César Amorim Neves explains that the diagnosis is based on physical and imaging exams, such as ultrasound.

Risks of complications

When left untreated, thrombosis can progress to a serious condition called pulmonary embolism. The clot can break off and follow the flow of the bloodstream until it lodges in the lungs. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, sudden coughing, sweating and dizziness. The condition can lead to tissue necrosis in the affected region due to disruption of blood circulation.

Damage to the lungs, added to difficulty in breathing, cause a decrease in the amount of oxygen in the blood, which can affect the functioning of organs throughout the body and lead to death.

Treatment

In general, the treatment is carried out with the use of drugs that prevent the increase and reduce the chances of forming new clots, under medical supervision. “After the diagnosis, there are oral anticoagulants. The patient already leaves the office with the medication to take and avoid both the increase in venous thrombosis and the evolution to pulmonary embolism, which can be fatal. The use of specific medicinal elastic stockings can also be recommended, to avoid swelling”, explains César.

The specialist emphasizes that the drugs must be used from the medical prescription and that the period can vary from three to six months, depending on the conditions of each patient. Follow-up should be done through regular consultations with cardiologists, vascular surgeons or angiologists.

“Thrombosis is a serious disease that must be treated immediately to avoid both future sequelae and immediate complications, such as pulmonary embolism”, says César.

How to prevent thrombosis?

According to experts, adopting healthy habits can reduce the chances of developing thrombosis. “Prevention involves regular physical activity, having a balanced diet, adequate hydration, avoiding sedentary lifestyle, not smoking and maintaining weight, not sitting for a long time and wearing elastic stockings properly recommended by a vascular surgeon, if applicable”, he pointed out Phacasius.