Understand why the killing of 1,400 dolphins in Europe is not illegal

The killing of 1,400 dolphins in the Faroe Islands, which became the center of controversy earlier this week, is not considered illegal by the local courts on the grounds of being connected to the cultural roots of the Danish autonomous territory, in which mammals were hunted for consumption by the inhabitants .

Despite the shocking images shared by animal activists, advocates of the practice claim that the “grindadráp”, name given to the main target hunt pilot whales, is a tradition carried by the feroic since the 16th century. But despite the meat of animals being directed to the inhabitants of the islands, some locals admit that hunting was excessive to serve only 53,000 people, even more when only 17% of them consume the product, according to information from the Euronews channel.

Despite the cultural attachment, the government of the Islands began to regulate the activity in recent years, requiring those interested in participating in hunting a license that attests to their readiness to sacrifice animals quickly, avoiding suffering.

After the killing on Sunday (12), some activists claim that many of the people who participated in the hunt this year did not have this permit, detailed CNN International.

One of the supervisors of the activity, Heri Petersen, reportedly told the In.fo website that few licensed hunters were involved in the activity, which led many of the dolphins to spend minutes suffocating near the shore, which does not respect the rules. allegation was denied by the local administrators, responsible for ensuring control of the number of hunted animals

“Hunting was organized and carried out in accordance with Faroese law,” Páll Nolsøe, a spokesman for the Islands government, told CNN. “There were no violations of laws or regulations,” added the advisor, adding that everyone involved in the event must complete a pilot whale hunting course, but that the capture of dolphins is also a common practice, with around 250 being caught a year, although there is a “great fluctuation” in this amount – the number of animals killed on Sunday (12) is almost six times higher.