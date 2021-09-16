Unimed Litoral hires a physiotherapist, clinical psychologist, PJ relationship analyst and obstetric nurse

Unimed Litoral, ranked among the 100 incredible companies to work for in Brazil (UOL 2020 survey), has vacancies for physiotherapists, clinical psychologists, PJ relationship analysts and obstetric nurses.

Unimed Litoral also has vacancies in other areas, in addition to registering professional resumes in general, to renew its database of resumes.

If you registered your resume at Unimed Litoral before February 28 of this year, you must register it again if you want to continue participating in our selection processes.

All places offered are also for people with disabilities.

The largest healthcare company in the Amfri region, Unimed offers a solid career for professionals interested in participating in its expansion.

Benefits in the trial period: Espaço Viver Bem, (focused on preventive medicine), Gymnastics Academy, Labor Gymnastics; Group of trails; technical training; behavioral training; traveling library; chartered bus Itajaí-BC; uniforms for specific areas and parking at the Clube do Médico.

Benefits after experience: 100% health plan; dental plan; retirement program; education assistance; external training; participation in results; food stamps; attendance award; citizen paternity leave; citizen maternity leave; quinquennium; retirement award and employee association, among others.

For details on the selection process, work locations and hours, requirements, assignments, responsibilities and benefits click here

https://site.unimedlitoral.com.br/trabalhe-conosco/