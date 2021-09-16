Unimed-Rio continues with a positive evaluation by Fitch Ratings | SEGS

Rio de Janeiro, September 15, 2021 – Unimed-Rio maintained its BB+ rating in the report by Fitch Ratings, an international risk assessment agency, released last Thursday (9). The result reflects the continuous improvement of the operator’s process management and consolidates the positive outlook in the assessment.

Since 2016, when it was classified in category C, Unimed-Rio has grown by eight positions. According to Fitch Ratings, the assessment takes into account positive points such as the expectation of the cooperative’s operational cash generation resumption as of 2022, reductions in fiscal and regulatory exposure and the maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

For the evaluation, Unimed-Rio’s operational practices were analyzed, and the result reflects the level of quality that the company occupies. In addition to providing greater transparency to the operator’s actions, the classification amplifies the cooperative’s good image to society, with potential to attract new investors.

About Unimed-Rio

With 49 years old, Unimed-Rio is part of the largest private health system in Latin America, with about 5 thousand cooperative doctors and a portfolio of more than 800 thousand clients under its assistance. With a 15.3% market share, the cooperative leads the market in the city of Rio de Janeiro and is among the three health insurance brands preferred by cariocas, according to the newspaper O Globo. It is the 7th best company to work for in the state of Rio, according to Great Place to Work.