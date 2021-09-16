Unvaccinated French health professionals will be suspended

The mandatory anti-covid vaccination for health professionals in France comes into force this Wednesday (15), under the risk of suspension of the exercise of the activity and wages of those who do not obey the decision. The measure concerns about 2.7 million people, but a minority maintains its opposition and promises not to budge.

Laëtitia, 48, who works in the neurological re-education service at a hospital in the Paris region, told the RFI who will continue to refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19. On Tuesday (14), she participated in a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health in Paris.

“If I have to, I’ll find other jobs, work day and night, sell fruit and vegetables, whatever. I need to keep paying my rent for myself and my son. This may take a long time, but I’ll resist. No. No. I will renounce my convictions and values”, he promises.

Like Laëtitia, thousands of health professionals took to the streets of France on Tuesday to protest against the imposition, announced last July 12 by President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to employees of hospitals and nursing homes for the elderly, private caregivers, professionals working in ambulances and firefighters must also have received at least the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine this September 15 to be able to continue exercising their functions and receiving their salaries. In no case will they be fired.

A large part of the movement that is in the streets is protesting especially against the obligation, but does not consider itself anti-vaccination. This is the case of nurse Cornelia, 47 years old, who received the first dose recently, but participated in an act in solidarity with colleagues who do not want to be immunized. “I can’t do without my salary,” he justified.

Others see the imposition as a lack of respect by the government towards a category that has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 since the beginning of 2020. , we should work. But today they want to send us away? This is incomprehensible!”, says nurse Michel Soulié, 51 years old.

But among the protesters, there are also those who do not trust the immunizers. “This vaccine worries me a lot, I would like you to respect my choice,” says 41-year-old nurse Amel Benothman. “I refuse to play Russian roulette with my health and today that is my priority, even if I love my job”, completes psychologist Nathalie Della Giustina.

Lack of professionals in hospitals

At Tuesday’s demonstrations, union leaders warned that the mandatory entry into force of the vaccine could result in a lack of personnel in hospitals.

“We cannot afford to dismiss health professionals,” said Mireille Stivala, general secretary of the Health office of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). According to her, the measure “will generate tension and chaos”, with the reduction of available beds, in addition to the cancellation of surgeries, since the capacity to receive patients in health facilities can be reduced.

“It’s going to be a total mess,” predicts CGT secretary general Philippe Martinez. According to him, several sectors will not be able to function “even with 5% fewer workers”. Some trade union centrals also appeal for the government to postpone the deadlines for mandatory vaccination so that establishments can organize themselves better.

The chaotic scenario predicted by some is dismissed by Professor François-René Pruvot, director of the Conference of the Presidents of the Medical Commissions of the University Hospital Centers of France. “Hospitals will hold out,” he guarantees. In an interview with Franceinfo, he recalls that more than 90% of health professionals received at least a first dose of the anti-covid vaccine and that those resistant are a minority.

“Of course, all of this is giving us extra work that we wouldn’t normally need to do. We need to reorganize the staff. But hospital directors and coordinators are conducting interviews with staff to try to convince those who are reticent about vaccination.” , explains.

Persuasion of the resistant

Other leaders in the health sector in France have also been demonstrating publicly, in an attempt to persuade resisters. “We must together make this September 15 not an imposed measure, but a date that marks a further step in our collective engagement against Covid,” tweeted Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris region’s Public Hospital System.

Many professionals also do this work on their own, along with colleagues who have not yet been vaccinated. This is the case of Gerard Cotellon, director of the University Hospital of Pointe-à-Pitre, capital of Guadeloupe, a French overseas territory in Central America.

“What we need to understand – and this is what hurts me the most – is that mandatory vaccination is not a vexatious measure. We, who work in the health area, have a greater responsibility than other sectors. A patient who comes for treatment in the hospital does not deserve to get Covid from a health professional who did not want to be vaccinated”, he defends, in an interview with RFI.

The situation in overseas territories – such as the islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique – is particularly worrying. If in metropolitan France the number of unvaccinated health professionals is a minority, the scenario is not the same in these localities, which have been facing for several weeks peaks of deaths, contamination and overcrowding in hospitals.

“We have many resistant to immunization here in Guadeloupe and the University Hospital of Pointe-à-Pitre follows this same trend. Among all our colleagues, about 20%, 25%, at most, have the complete vaccination schedule. This rate is increasing. among physicians: about 80% are vaccinated here”, indicates Cotellon.

Deadline for the second dose: October 15th

The government remains firm in the determination and confirms that the deadline for health professionals to receive the second dose of the anti-covid vaccine is October 15th. “We’re not going to go back,” says French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The French Health Minister, Olivier Verán, has also hardened his tone with those who intend to resort to a medical certificate to try to evade sanctions. According to him, “systematic checks” will be carried out to verify that those who stopped working within the period in which the obligation came into force has a valid justification.

The president of the French Medical Association, Patrick Bouet, also announced that he will consider the refusal of vaccination as “a deontological failure”, subject to “disciplinary punishment”.

France’s Regional Health Agencies (ARS) indicate that they will maintain “the toughest possible position” on compliance with the requirement. “We hope that those who are still hesitating to get vaccinated will be convinced by our firmness,” said the president of the Paris region ARS, Amélie Verdier. She also promises support to institutions that may face possible difficulties in the event of a lack of professionals.

General vaccinations in France

Despite the persistence of the movement against the health passport in France – which has been manifesting itself for several weeks – almost 50 million people have received at least one dose of the anti-covid vaccine (73.8% of the total population). The fully immunized currently account for almost 47 million (69.6% of the total population).

The number of sick people continues to decline, reaching the lowest level of admissions (9,739) since last August 15th. The same phenomenon is observed in the country’s ICUs, which currently have two thousand patients, against 2,259 last Tuesday (7).

In the past 24 hours, 96 people have died from Covid-19 in France and 10,327 new cases have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 115,752 deaths.