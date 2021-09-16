US agency says Pfizer reinforcement may not be needed – News

Technicians from the FDA (Administration of Medicines and Food), a regulatory body equivalent to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in the United States, said on Wednesday (15) that it may not be necessary to apply a booster to all individuals who received the vaccine anticovid from Pfizer/BioNTech.

The discussion comes at a time when the WHO (World Health Organization) asks rich countries with an excess of vaccines, such as the United States, to collaborate in the immunization of poor nations at the expense of a third dose.

The agency admits that a third dose in those who have received two injections of the same immunizer previously met pre-specified conditions that the regulator established to show that the injection was generating an immune response.

But the FDA has not been conclusive about the need for a broad third dose for everyone who has taken Pfizer/BioNTech.

“Some observational studies have suggested a decline in the effectiveness of Comirnaty [nome comercial da vacina] over time against symptomatic infection or Delta variant, while others do not. However, overall, the data indicate that covid-19 vaccines currently licensed or authorized in the US still offer protection against severe covid-19 and death in the United States,” FDA members said in a statement.

It will be up to an external committee of experts, on Friday (17), to analyze and vote on the recommendation of a third dose, and for which groups.

Pfizer said phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine show a drop of about 6% in the level of antibodies conferred by the product every two months.

The drugmaker also added that the largest share of individuals with covid-19 were among those who had taken the injections earlier.

According to Pfizer, in a clinical trial with about 300 participants, the third dose generated a better immune response than the second.

The company also pointed to data from the program reinforcement recently started in Israel to show that a third dose restores high levels of protection against the virus.

US President Joe Biden pushed for additional doses in the face of rising hospitalizations and deaths from the highly contagious Delta variant and set a September 20 date to begin administering 100 million booster shots across the country.

Some US officials hope the reinforcements can prevent mild cases and reduce transmission of the virus, as well as reduce serious infections, which could speed economic recovery.