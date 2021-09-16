US, Australia and UK Announce New Strategic Alliance in Indo-Pacific Region | World

Given China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States announced this Wednesday (15) a new alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom to strengthen naval capabilities in the region, with a new Australian fleet of nuclear-powered submarines .

The announcement, made via videoconference by President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, is sure to anger France, which has been negotiating a billion-dollar sale of conventional submarines to Australia.

French-based defense firm Naval Group expressed its “deep disappointment” at the news of the move, which appeared to sidestep the French-Australian deal.

Biden said efforts to allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines will ensure they have “the most modern capabilities we need to maneuver and defend against rapidly evolving threats.”

The submarines will not be equipped with nuclear weapons, they will only be powered by nuclear reactors, emphasized the three leaders.

Although Biden, Morrison and Johnson did not mention China when unveiling the new alliance, called AUKUS, their intent was clear.

“Our world is becoming more complex, especially here in our region, the Indo-Pacific. This affects all of us,” Morrison said.

Johnson said they will work “one-on-one to preserve stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.”

The three countries’ technical and naval representatives will spend the next 18 months deciding how to modernize the capabilities of Australia, “one of the most complex and technically demanding projects in the world, lasting decades,” according to Johnson.

In addition to the submarine fleet, a senior Biden government official said AUKUS will combine “cybernetics, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, as well as some undersea capabilities.”

Government official Biden has repeatedly highlighted how unique this decision is, given that the UK is the only other country the US has helped build a nuclear-powered fleet.

“This technology is extremely sensitive,” the official said. “We see this as something unique.”

Secrecy and Interoperability

With China building its own navy and challenging decades of American military dominance in Asia, the creation of AUKUS is “destined to send a message of calm and determination to maintain a strong deterrent stance,” said the US official, who asked to speak anonymously.

Even without nuclear weapons, the new submarines will allow Australia “to play at a much higher level”, he said.

“Nuclear-powered submarines retain superior characteristics of secrecy, speed, maneuverability, survivability and really substantial endurance,” the official said.

“You’re going to see much deeper interoperability in our navies and our nuclear infrastructure,” the official said.

“This is a fundamental decision” that has linked the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom for decades, he added. “This is the biggest strategic move Australia has made in generations.”

French agreement in danger

Biden, in an attempt to placate Paris, said France is a “key partner and ally” in the Indo-Pacific.

But there appears to be little prospect for the conventional submarine deal with France, valued at around A$50 billion ($36.5 billion) for France and which had been personally supported by President Emmanuel Macron.

The Naval Group has agreed to build 12 conventional Attack Class submarines, but the order is years overdue, is way over budget and has become embroiled in Australian domestic politics.

In June, Macron promised a “total and complete” commitment to the deal. But a senior Australian defense official said at almost the same time that Australia was considering alternatives.

Australian officials then said that the possible plan B was classified information, but indicated that the topic had been addressed more in recent months and included submarines and other vessels.

The AUKUS announcement comes as Australia increases defense spending in response to China’s more assertive stance.

Morrison will again meet Biden on September 24, this time in person, at the first White House meeting of the Quatrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which brings together the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

This group is considered a counterpoint to China’s growing economic and military influence in the Indo-Pacific region.