Vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities is suspended in Salvador

Salvador would vaccinate 14 to 17 year olds | Photo: Shirley Stolze | AG. IN THE AFTERNOON

Salvador stops vaccinating adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities as of this Thursday, 16. The decision comes after a technical note from the Extraordinary Department for Coping with Covid-19, linked to the Ministry of Health (MS), to review the recommendation for immunization against Covid-19 in the public.

The Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19 informed that it will review, whenever necessary, its recommendations, based on safety data and on the evolution of scientific evidence. The strike comes while the Ministry of Health is investigating the death of a 14-year-old teenager who took the Pfizer vaccine, in São Bernado (SP). It is not certain whether death is linked to the immunizing agent.

The Bahian capital had already started at 8 am this Thursday, the vaccination of adolescents from 14 years of age. The immunization of minors started in the city a few weeks ago. However, following the recommendation, the City of Salvador immediately suspended the vaccination of the target audience.

Ao This is Bahia, from the AFTERNOON FM radio, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, commented on the suspension after the new technical note. “We have great concern. This morning the Ministry of Health notified the city halls recommending the suspension of doses for adolescents. There was a case in São Bernardo (SP) of a 14-year-old teenager who took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and came to death. This case is already being investigated, and today, we would have vaccination of the public from 14 to 17 years old, we are suspending it in view of this recommendation. We are awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health.”

The immunization of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old who present permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of freedom follows normally.



