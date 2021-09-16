Valentina Francavilla confesses she has been without sex for two years · TV News

Despite her success on OnlyFans, Valentina Francavilla confessed in A Fazenda 13 that she has been without sex for two years. At dawn this Thursday (16), the former stage assistant of Ratinho vented about the difficulty of relating as a single mother.

“I’ve been single since I separated. I haven’t had a boyfriend in two years,” she said, when asked about a relationship by Tiago Piquilo. “Just staying, right?”, asked Aline Mineiro. “No,” replied the Italian. “Two years with nothing? But for the impact of what you’ve been through, I believe. It’s not scary,” said the countryman.

“I have this crazy way, but I’m super family,” she explained. “Oh, I’m done and I was six months without anything too,” commented the ex-panicat, trying to console her friend. “Two years! With nothing,” emphasized Valentina. “But do you miss it?” the singer wanted to know.

“No, I’m fine. That’s the problem,” lamented the Italian. James, however, stated that this could be a good thing, as she is not dependent on relationships and sex. “Woman, single and with a child… Do you know what it’s like to find a boyfriend?”, she blurted out.

Piquilo then said that Tânia Mara has a daughter and that he likes his stepdaughter very much. “But you are different. Most men don’t want to take on this responsibility, it’s very difficult,” Valentina lamented.

On Wednesday afternoon (15), the Italian said that she gained 40 kilos during her pregnancy and, after the separation, she went into depression and gained another 23 kilos.

After losing weight, Ratinho’s former assistant took advantage of the fact that she had already posed nude before and created a profile on OnlyFans. Subscription costs about R$50 monthly.

