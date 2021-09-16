Vale’s share drops to below R$90 and steelmakers have a sharp drop in ore; Petrobras and banks record low

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – In addition to the news about Log-in (LOGN3), whose share soared up to 50% after MSC and Hypera’s offer (HYPE3), which fell by about 5% after ending arbitration proceedings in the sale of diaper businesses disposables, having to disburse R$ 500 million, other actions draw attention this Thursday (16).

Vale’s shares (VALE3) have a new day of decline with iron ore approaching US$ 100. At around 10:50 am (Eastern time), assets fell 2.29%, to R$ 89.65, below R$ 90. Steel companies also have a day of losses, such as CSN (CSNA3), Usiminas (USIM5), while Bradespar (BRAP4) also falls after the strong increase the day before.

Also in the commodities market, Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) fell by around 2%, in a day of slight decline for the main oil contracts after the fall the day before.

In addition to the commodity market, the shares also reflect the domestic news, with the continuation of fiscal uncertainties amidst the impasse surrounding the court orders. The scenario also impacts the shares of banks such as Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4), down between 1% and 2%. Check out more highlights:

American (AMER3)

Americanas announced the purchase of Skoob, the largest Brazilian social network for readers, with more than 8 million users, for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, the e-commerce giant hopes to accelerate sales of books over the internet, a category that is usually a gateway for new customers and has a high recurrence of purchases.

Launched in 2009, Skoob offers a virtual library that allows the organization of readings (completed and desired), production of reviews and evaluation of literary works. It is possible to interact with other readers, publishers and authors. The platform and the app also have interactivity with other social networks.

XP points out that the acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy of being more present in the daily lives of its customers, and contributes to an increase in the conversion of the book category and a reduction in the cost of acquiring customers.

“We see the transaction as positive, but it should not have a relevant financial impact on the results in the short term. We maintain our buy recommendation and target price for the end of 2021 of BRL 82 per share”, XP analysts point out.

Live (VVEO3)

Itaú BBA began coverage of Viveo with an outperform recommendation (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and a target price for 2022 of R$35, compared to the fifth price of R$23.85. The bank says the company is the leading solution in the country for managing medicines and medical supplies, with an integrated approach and focus on execution results, with a larger market and higher returns compared to players focused exclusively on distribution.

Cogna Educação announced that BlacRock, one of the largest managers of passive exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the world, achieved a 5.01% share of the company’s total shares, totaling 94,162,289 common shares.

In addition, BlackRock reported that it holds 21,461,483 financial derivative instruments referenced to Cogna common shares with cash settlement, representing approximately 1.14% of the company’s total common shares.

Log-In announced to the market that it had received an offer from Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a subsidiary of MSC, to acquire control of the company.

According to the company, a request for authorization has already been sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Cade, so that Sas can acquire, through a public tender offer (OPA), shares representing up to 67% of the share capital from the company.

Shopping center company brMalls said its board of directors has approved a buyback program of up to 42,186,434 shares, equivalent to 5% of its outstanding shares in the market.

Through a material fact, the company explained that it will keep the repurchased papers in treasury “to maximize the allocation of cash, generating value for its shareholders”. The program has a term of up to 12 months.

Credit Suisse assesses the news as positive, and points out that the company’s shares are trading at levels close to the lowest in the pandemic period, despite better performance in sales and rentals.

Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos, a subsidiary of the Simpar group (SIMH3), reported that its board of directors approved a restricted offer of 32.7 million shares, with the possibility of an additional lot also with 32.7 million shares. actions.

There will be placement efforts in Brazil and abroad. The offer is coordinated by BTG Pactual bank (lead coordinator), Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, JP Morgan, Santander, UBS Brasil and XP Investimentos.

The amount to be raised in the offer would be R$ 525 million, taking into account the closing of R$ 16.01 the day before. Considering the additional lot of shares, the value would double, to R$1.050 billion.

On Wednesday, the logistics operator Rumo priced a fund raising of US$ 500 million abroad with a 10-year bonus linked to sustainable metrics, published the IFR, a Refinitiv service.

Itaú, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, UBS and XP coordinated the operation, which involves a return to investors of 4.25% per year.

B3 announced in a material fact on Wednesday a revision to its financial leverage estimate for the end of 2021, after completing a $700 million bond raising. The financial market infrastructure operator started to forecast for the end of this year a gross debt/Ebitda ratio in 12 months of twice.

Pharmaceutical group Hypera announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement through which it will pay Falcon R$ 500 million to close an arbitration process involving the sale of the disposable business in 2017.

In a material fact, Hypera stated that the payment “does not change the financial projections established for the year 2021 or the planned investments”.

Bank BMG announced this Wednesday that it has completed its first issue of public financial bills in the total amount of R$300 million.

According to the institution, the resources will be used to reinforce cash for its business strategy. The bonds have a term of 24 months and 10 days and yield CDI + 1.8% per year.

According to the bank’s director of wholesale and treasury, Roberto Simões, the issue brings BMG closer to institutional investors to access the market “on a recurring basis”.

Hapvida (HAPV3) and SulAmérica (SULA11)

Hapvida and SulAmérica informed new proposals by the HB Saúde Group.

In the case of Hapvida, the new binding proposal, sent to the board of the HB Saúde Group on September 15,

2021, was BRL 650.0 million for the acquisition of up to 100% of the group and will be forwarded for approval at the shareholders’ meeting to be held on September 23, 2021.

SulAmérica, on the other hand, presented yesterday an updated binding proposal for the acquisition of up to 100% of Grupo HB Saúde for the base price of R$563 million for all shares. The company stated that it considers the strategic potential and the expectation of new and important growth vectors and increased penetration in the region of São José do Rio Preto, a strategic place for the Company’s expansion in the interior of the state of São Paulo. Additionally, the transaction may accelerate a new regional growth hub, similar to what has been successfully executed in the South of the country by Paraná Clínicas.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Also on the sector’s radar, Rede D’Or São Luiz announced the signing of a contract for the acquisition of at least 90.3% of the capital stock of Hospital Novo Atibaia, owned by AMHA Saúde and HNA Empreendimentos e Participações, the latter being the company that owns the properties where the hospital carries out its activities, including land, allowing for future expansion.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Santander Brasil (SANB11)

Credit Suisse commented on the announcement of the release of the first report focused on ESG of the Central Bank of Brazil, which seeks to define the institution’s sustainability agenda, in an integrated manner. Among the goals are the updating and preparation of the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Policies (PRSAC) by the regulated financial institutions, the regulation of advertisements through the creation of a report and the creation of another line of defense in relation to impediments to hiring rural credits based on environmental, climate and social issues.

Credit says it welcomes the Central Bank’s initiative for institutionalizing the ESG theme in Brazil and aligning the Brazilian financial system with best international practices. In the bank’s assessment, the measures help to strengthen transparency on the subject and identify risks related to ESG, especially in relation to the climate. It also increases scrutiny on agricultural loans, and adds legal impediments depending on social and environmental impact. Credit says it believes the big banks under its cover should have no difficulty adhering to regulatory requirements.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

