Video shows the action of suspects in shooting Lucas do Valle, in Ipiranga, South Zone of SP | São Paulo

A video released by the police shows the action of the men who shot the 29-year-old commercial manager Lucas do Valle, grandson of journalist Luciano do Valle, during a robbery this Wednesday morning (15), in Ipiranga, in the south of São Paulo. Paul.
In the images, it is possible to see two men riding their motorcycle around 6:30 am at the crime scene. While the motorcycle rider is watching, the pillion shoots Lucas and runs away. He then returns and takes the victim’s car.
Lucas Valle and his grandfather, narrator Luciano do Valle, who died on April 19, 2014 — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP), military police were called and, upon arrival, found the victim shot and lying on the sidewalk. He was rescued and sent to Hospital São Paulo in serious condition.
According to witnesses, the commercial manager arrived for work when two men on a motorcycle announced the robbery. They shot the victim and fled, one on the motorcycle and the other in Lucas’ car.
The police were informed that after the robbery the car had been abandoned on Rua do Lago, in Vila Nair.
The case was registered as an attempted robbery, seizure and delivery of a vehicle, at the 17th Police Department, which is investigating the case.
Sports narrator Luciano do Valle died on April 19, 2014, aged 66, in Uberlândia (MG), after becoming ill and being admitted to a private hospital in the city.
He arrived in Uberlândia to cover a game between Atlético-MG and Corinthians, for the Campeonato Brasileiro (Brasileirão), when he got sick.
Luciano do Valle’s grandson is shot during robbery