Virginia Fonseca shocks when she exposes how the property will be divided with Zé Felipe

On the last Monday (13), Virginia Fonseca made an unprecedented revelation about her marriage to Joe Felipe. In interaction with fans, she clarified how the sharing of assets will occur if one day she separates from the singer.

According to the digital influencer, only what was achieved by the couple after the marriage will enter the division.

“Did you get married under which property regime?”, asked an internet user in the Stories question box. In response, little Maria Alice’s mom said the following:

“Partial of goods! Everything we build after marriage belongs to both of us. What was already his, remains his alone. What was mine remains mine alone”.

This week, the blogger revealed to her followers that she decided to start the procedures to get American citizenship for her husband, Zé Felipe, and for her daughter, Maria Alice.

The famous woman, who is born in the United States, explained that she requested documentation in order to avoid future problems, in case she ever wanted to live there with her family.

“Many of you know that I am American, I was born in the United States and raised in Brazil. Now I’m trying to give citizenship to Zé Felipe and Maria Alice”, she said, in Stories.

“Not that I want to leave Brazil, I love our country and everything, but will we ever decide to live there? In that case, everything will be ready, we won’t need to worry”, stressed.

In his profile, the son of country singer Leonardo also spoke about the subject. “Did you see Virginia posted yesterday? She is legalizing Maria Alice, yes, Maria Alice is going to become American, I’m also going to get an ass”, celebrated.

“So, we’re going to legalize in the United States, we’re going to have the green card”, completed the country singer, enthusiastic about the idea.

Recently, the lovebirds also told that the couple’s firstborn did not come into the world in a planned way. In a conversation with Matheus Mazzafera, on YouTube, the couple opened their game on the subject.

The content creator assumed that her first — and until then only — pregnancy was the result of an oversight between the two: “I had been with Zé Felipe for two months and we always had sex without condoms. Me, full without medicine”.

Despite this, Virgínia did not see the arrival of the heiress as a problem: “In my head, it was like: ‘if I have a son, it’s okay, because my father is older and I really want to give him a grandson’… If Zé Felipe and I don’t last long, he’ll be a good father , because since the second week we’ve been together, he talks about having children”.

Check out:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.