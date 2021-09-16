Volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands could erupt in the next few days | World

There has been an increase in seismic activity around the Teneguia volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands, and there could be an eruption in the coming days or weeks, according to the country’s government.

The National Geographic Institute of Spain detected 4,222 tremors in the Cumbre Vieja national park, around the volcano in the south of the island of La Palma.

The tremors intensify and reach the surface, putting the island on yellow alert for an eruption (the alert system has four levels, and yellow is the second most severe).

The agency said on Thursday (16) that there is no evidence that there could be an immediate eruption, but the situation could change quickly. More tremors are expected in the coming days.

More than 11 million cubic meters of magma have entered the Cumbre Vieja in recent days. The peak has increased by about 6 centimeters in recent days, said the Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are about 100 kilometers off the coast of Morocco. In addition to this volcano, there are others on the islands, such as Teide, on the island of Tenerife, and Timanfaya, on the island of Lanzarote.

Teneguia last erupted in 1971. Another volcano, on the island of El Hierro, erupted underwater in 2011.