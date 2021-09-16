Volpi fails again and becomes a character in another São Paulo elimination; remember

Rogério Ceni, Zetti, Valdir Peres, Gilmar…the history of São Paulo it is filled with great goalkeepers who have become idols and symbols of the fans. However, the current archer of the tricolor club certainly does not arouse the same feeling in the team’s fans.

Tiago Volpi again failed at a crucial moment, accumulating consecutive mistakes with the São Paulo shirt and increasingly irritating the fans.

This time, it was the first goal of the strength this Wednesday, at Castelão, in the return match of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Ronald took a risk from outside the area, the ball bounced midway and passed under Volpi’s arm, in the central region of the goal.

Recall below other failures of the goalkeeper, who has been with São Paulo since 2019:

Corinthians 2 x 1 São Paulo – 1st phase of Paulistão 2019

Classico was tied at Neo Química Arena, where São Paulo never won. In the end, Volpi went out to share with Vágner Love at the top, got the worst in the body game and left the ball for Gustavo to score the winning goal.

São Paulo 1 x 1 Palmeiras – 10th round of Brasileirão 2019

São Paulo won the derby 1-0 until the end of the match, when Dudu found a ‘kick’. The ball hit the crossbar on Volpi’s back and died in the net.

São Paulo 0 x 1 Athletico-PR – 32nd round Brasileirão 2019

With the game tied at Morumbi, Volpi failed when he tried to palm a weak shot from Marcelo Cirino, from outside the area, in the 45th minute of the second half.

São Paulo 2 x 1 Corinthians – 6th round of Brasileirão 2020

São Paulo won the game 1-0 when Ramiro kicked a ball that seemed harmless. The goalkeeper was unable to palm. Luckily, the tricolors won with a goal in Brenner’s stoppages.

Santos 2 x 2 São Paulo – 10th round of Brasileirão 2020

São Paulo beat Santos at Vila Belmiro by 2-1 until the end of the second half, when Volpi set up a different barrier for a free kick from Marinho. The kick went ‘flying’ and beat Volpi.

São Paulo 0 x 1 Santos – 29th round Brasileirão 2020

Even with the whole team in reserve, Santos beat São Paulo at Morumbi with a grotesque failure by Volpi, who didn’t hold back Jobson’s weak kick, with a beak, inside the small area.

São Paulo 1 x 1 Ceará – 35th round Brasileirão 2020

Ceará opened the scoring at the 48th minute of the second half, when Volpi, after the ball dropped back, tried to dribble Léo Chú and lost the ball to the forward. Tricolor still sought a tie with Luciano.

São Paulo 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores 2021 quarters

São Paulo was winning 1-0 in the second half, with a goal by Luan, when the goalkeeper decided to put only one man in the barrier. Patrick de Paula landed a kick in Volpi’s corner, who was unable to defend.

Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores 2021 quarters

After the 1-1 at Morumbi with Volpi failing, the match at Allianz Parque began with Raphael Veiga opening the score, with a weak shot, which caught the badly positioned tricolor goalkeeper.

São Paulo 2 x 2 Fortaleza – Brazil Cup quarterfinals 2021

São Paulo was winning 2-0 with two goals from Rigoni, until the 38th minute of the second half, when the goalkeeper broke the goal and left the ball to Yago Pikachu with an empty goal to reduce the score. The tie followed.