‘We attacked France, we targeted the population, but it was nothing personal,’ says main accused of the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris | World

The only living member of the command who left 130 dead nearly six years ago, the jihadist said the massacre was a response to France’s bombing of the Islamic State group in Syria.

On this sixth day of hearing of the November 13, 2015 attacks, the president of the special court, Jean-Louis Périès, allowed each of the 14 defendants to make a “spontaneous and succinct statement” of the crimes they are accused of. Abdeslam was the last to speak.

“Good morning everyone. Where to start?”, he declared, in a calm voice, contrasting with his behavior in the first days of the hearing. Mask down, wearing a black shirt, the Franco-Moroccan spoke for about five minutes.

“I say to you: we are fighting France, we are attacking France, we are targeting the population, the civilians, but actually it was nothing personal. We are targeting France and nothing else,” he said. “The goal is not to put the finger on the wound, but to be honest,” he reiterated.

According to him, the command’s intention was to react to the bombings by France against the Islamic State group.

“Francois Hollande [presidente francês na época] you said that we attacked France because of its values, but that is a lie. The French planes that bombed the Islamic State, men, women, children. François Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria,” he continued.

Abdeslam also complained about the way the perpetrators of the attacks are treated during the hearings. According to him, “terrorists, jihadists, radicalized” are actually “Muslims”. “It’s about authentic Islam,” he defended.

Faced with the emotion of the civil parts present in the room, many of them crying, the Franco-Moroccan assured that “his objective is not to hurt”.

“The minimum is to speak the truth. It is often said that I am provocative, but that is not true. I want to be honest,” concluded Abdeslam, who turns 32 on Wednesday.

In the end, some of the people who attended the hearing spoke to the press. Sophie Parra, 37, a survivor of the Bataclan attack, does not hide her anger at Abdeslam, refusing to speak his name.

“Instead of apologizing, he justified what he did. I think he wanted to put on a show, he knows his statements will have repercussions,” he said.

“I’ll witness, I’m waiting so I can respond to what he said. I mean what November 13th was for me, watching people die in front of me. I’ll tell him all this, I’ll face him directly and hope he doesn’t deviate from it. look at me,” he reiterated.

Other defendants also spoke out. Some expressed their compassion for the victims and refused to be treated as “terrorists”.

Others acknowledged having part of the responsibility for the accusations. Some have also refused to comment for the time being.

The trial of the most violent attack in Paris since World War II began last Wednesday (8) and is expected to continue until May 2022. Twenty people are tried, six of them, who died in the attacks, in absentia.

The Islamic State group claimed the massacre carried out in 2015 targeting the Stade de France, Paris bars and restaurants, as well as the Bataclan concert hall.

At the time, an international coalition supported the struggle against the EI group in Syria and Iraq, and thousands of Syrians were trying to reach Europe to escape the years of war in their country. Some commando terrorists posed as migrants to reach France.

Despite being French nationals and Moroccan in origin, Salah Abdeslam and his brother, Brahim Abdeslam, who died when setting off his explosive belt near a Paris bar on November 13, 2015, were born and raised in Brussels, Belgium.