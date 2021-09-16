‘Wear the Corinthians shirt’

Anderson Talisca is the guest of ESPN Review which airs this Friday, at 10 pm (GMT), by the ESPN on Star+. Now a player for Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the attacking midfielder opened the game about a possible return to Brazil.

When asked about the subject by Fábio Luciano, who made history with the shirts of Flamengo and Corinthians, Talisca did not hide the desire to one day wear the alvinegra colors in national football.

“I’m Bahia, I’m Bahia, I’m from Bahia… But a club that I’m a fan of, and I’ve always made that clear when I defended Bahia: I dream of wearing the Corinthians shirt,” stated Talisca.

“I always had this dream, my father knows, my mother knows, my whole family knows. When I played for Bahia, I already gave an interview saying that”, he added.

Talisca is currently 27 years old and has a contract with Al Nassr until June 2024, when he will be 30.

In Brazil, he only defended Bahia, which he left in 2014, heading to Benfica. After that, he went through Besiktas-TUR, Guangzhou Evergrande-CHN and is now at Al-Nassr.