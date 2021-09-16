What changes the 6th generation iPad mini from the previous one? – MacMagazine

After years of waiting, the apple finally updated the iPad mini in a dignified way — complete with a more modern design, larger screen, Touch ID on/off button, and more!

The news was announced during the special event “California Streaming”, where Apple also took the opportunity to update the ninth generation iPad. However, here, we’ll detail everything that has changed in the sixth generation of the smallest tablet from its predecessor.

design

The iPad mini has basically had the same design since its introduction back in 2012. However, Apple decided to give its smaller model a similar (but tiny) look to the iPad Air — making it much more modern!

Gone are the old edges at the top and bottom of the screen and the Home button, with Touch ID. Now the iPad mini has a flatter design on the sides, edge-to-edge display, Touch ID on the top button, and multiple colors (to die for, by the way).

The only color that remained was space gray, while the silver and gold were gone. In their place, we have the colors purple, pink and stellar (a kind of champagne). All of them have a black front, instead of the white present in the silver and gold models of the penultimate generation.

The new design also brought compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil, which can be magnetically attached to the right side of the device; the fifth generation iPad mini is only compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil.

Buttons and connector

In order for the Apple Pencil to fit on the side of the iPad mini, Apple had to move the volume buttons to its top.

It’s also worth noting that the new iPad mini no longer has a 3.5mm jack (P2) for headphones, and that Apple has replaced the Lightning port with the USB-C — which allows 10x faster data transfer and connection to various accessories.

Screen

The iPad mini screen received a beautiful update. Now, it extends to the edges of the device (just like it does on the iPad Air and Pro), and it’s gone from 7.9 inches for 8.3 inches — the device’s first screen enlargement.

Its resolution changed from 2048×1536 to 2266×1488 pixels, but resulting in the same density of 326 pixels per inch. Both have a laminated screen and technology True Tone.

dimensions

It is worth noting, however, that the screen enlargement did not result in a growth in the device’s body. In fact, the new iPad mini is even slightly smaller than the previous model.

The fifth generation model measures 203.2×134.8×6.1mm, while the sixth generation measures 195.4×134.8×6.3mm.

The new iPad mini is also lighter, weighing in at 293 grams on the Wi-Fi version and 297g on the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, while the previous model weighed in at 300.5g and 308.2g, respectively.

Processor and Connectivity

The new iPad mini now has the same chip present in iPhones 13, the A15 bionic. The processor has a CPU six-core, one GPU five-core and one Neural Engine 16 cores.

Compared to the previous model — which features the A12 Bionic chip — the A15 allows for 40% higher CPU performance and 80% higher in terms of GPU. already the new Neural Engine enables 2x faster machine learning.

In terms of connectivity, the new iPad mini has been graced with 5G technology and the arrival of Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax).

cameras and sound

The mini’s rear camera now has 12 megapixels, with Focus Pixels and opening ƒ/1.8. The previous model features an 8MP sensor, with ƒ/2.4 aperture.

The new camera still has a flash True Tone four LEDs, 63MP panorama shots (instead of 43MP), Smart HDR 3 and advanced red-eye correction.

Video recording also received a nice upgrade. While the previous model could only record videos in 1080p, being in slow motion at up to 240 frames per second, the new iPad mini records videos in 4K (at 24, 25, 30 or 60fps), videos in 1080p (at 25, 30 or 60fps) and 1080p slow motion at 120 or 240fps. It also features extended dynamic range for video at up to 30fps, cinematic video stabilization, and continuous autofocus on videos.

The front camera went from 7MP (with aperture ƒ/2.2) to a 12MP (ƒ/2.4), with a viewing angle of 122° — enabling the function central stage (the same present on the iPads Pro and the iPad of the ninth generation).

The new FaceTime camera also gained Smart HDR 3, 1080p video recording at 25 and 60fps (in addition to the already present 30fps), video recording in time-lapse with stabilization, extended dynamic range for videos at up to 30fps, cinematic video stabilization, lens correction and automatic image stabilization.

In terms of sound, the new iPad mini has new panoramic stereo speakers, allowing the reproduction of stereo audio when horizontal.

Drums

Despite the decrease in its size, the new iPad mini has a slightly larger battery, now counting with 19.3Wh (compared to the previous 19.1Wh). Its lifespan remains the same: ten hours of web browsing via Wi-Fi or nine hours via cellular connectivity.

Prices and availability

Both models have the same capabilities, 64GB and 256GB. But in the United States, the price of the entry model has risen to $499 (against the previous $399).

Here in Brazil, the new model arrived with a significant increase in price, from R$4,799 to R$6,199. We have already done an article explaining in detail the prices of the new iPads.

In the box of the new iPad mini, you will find a 1m USB-C cable and a 20W USB-C wall adapter. New Smart Folio cases are also available for the device, as detailed in this article.

The new iPads have already gone on pre-sale in the United States and will be in stores next week. Here in Brazil, as usual, they still need to be approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

It’s worth noting that, with the release of the sixth-generation iPad mini, Apple is no longer selling the previous version of the tablet — but if you’re interested, you should easily find it at retail chains while supplies last.

So, what did you think of the changes? I personally loved it and already plan on getting into debt to buy one of these. 😜

