What does science know about the relationship between exercise and microbiota – 09/16/2021

More than a trillion microorganisms influence the functioning of the human body. In a healthy person, the microbiome—the bacterial environment in the gastrointestinal tract—is characterized by a wide variety of intestinal bacteria (known as the microbiota).

The highest concentration of microorganisms is found in the gastrointestinal tract and consists mainly of bacteria. Bacterial distribution in the gastrointestinal tract varies by region and is influenced by pH, oxygen and nutrient availability.

The gut microbiota plays an important role in normal bowel function and health maintenance. It produces a large number of enzymes involved in the ability to extract energy from the diet and deposit energy into fat stores, but this depends on a balance between potentially pathogenic bacteria and various non-pathogenic, health-promoting microorganisms.

Commensal bacteria in the gut can provide the benefits of an extra effective organ, extracting energy from cellulose digestion, enhancing the development and maturation of the intestinal and systemic immune system.

Furthermore, studies show that the practice of physical exercise can influence the intestinal microbiota, highlighting a bidirectional relationship, with exercise impacting the composition of the intestinal microbiota, while the microbiota can influence performance.

Moderate and intense exercise—long distance—are often part of the endurance training regimen of endurance athletes, but they have different effects on health.

A review of this year (2021), published by Frontiers in Nutrition titled in “Interplay Between Exercise and Gut Microbiome in the Context of Human Health and Performance” showed that:

Moderate exercise has positive effects on athletes’ health, such as a reduction in inflammation and intestinal permeability and an improvement in body composition, inducing positive changes in the composition of the intestinal microbiota and microbial metabolites produced in the gastrointestinal tract.

Long-distance exercise, on the other hand, can increase the permeability of the gastrointestinal epithelial wall and decrease the thickness of intestinal mucus, potentially allowing pathogens to enter the bloodstream, which may contribute to increased levels of inflammation.

However, elite athletes seem to have greater intestinal microbial diversity, shifted to bacterial species involved in amino acid biosynthesis and carbohydrate/fiber metabolism, consequently producing key metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids.

In 2009, a review on physical exercise and the gastrointestinal tract titled in “The impact of physical exercise on the gastrointestinal tract” already showed that physical exercise could be beneficial or harmful to the gastrointestinal tract in a dose-effect relationship between its intensity and health.

Light-to-moderate exercise plays a protective role against colon cancer, diverticular disease, cholelithiasis, and constipation, while intense, acute exercise can cause heartburn, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and even gastrointestinal bleeding.

The review pointed out that some elite athletes are harmed by gastrointestinal symptoms that can prevent them from participating in training and competitive events. Gastrointestinal symptoms induced by vigorous exercise are often attributed to changes in motility, mechanical factor, or altered neuroimmunoendocrine secretions.

One of the related causes could be the relationship between strenuous exercise and dehydration states reported by 70% of athletes. Intestinal ischemia —circulatory deficit to the intestinal loops or to the intestine, that is, the blood vessels in the intestinal region are narrowed or totally blocked, which ends up compromising the correct blood flow at the site — would be the main cause of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea.

The frequency was almost twice as high during running than during other endurance sports such as cycling or swimming, and 1.5 to 3 times higher in elite athletes than in recreational athletes.

Training, lifestyle modifications, meal composition, adequate hydration and avoiding the excessive use of some medications guided by a doctor are the recommendations to improve the condition.

Exercise induces beneficial molecular adaptations, allowing for the improvement of cardiorespiratory fitness. Bacterial diversity increases, including SCFA-producing species (short chain fatty acids). On the other hand, pathobionts such as E. coli and E. faecalis, potentially disease-causing species that, under normal circumstances, are found to be a non-harmful symbiont, decline. Longitudinal studies that monitor the intensity and modality of exercise, diet, individual characteristics and intestinal microbiota are still lacking. Source: Clauss et al (2021). Image: Clauss et al (2021)

Is there a training time to impact the microbiome?

In a 2018 study at the University of Illinois, researchers found that exercising for just six weeks can have an impact on the microbiome.

The survey had a very small sample of humans—18 normal-weight sedentary adults and 14 obese adults. The researchers analyzed the participants’ intestinal microbiomes and then began an exercise program consisting of cardiovascular exercise for 30 to 60 minutes, three times a week, for six weeks.

At the end of the six weeks of exercise, the researchers again sampled the participants’ intestinal microbiomes and found that the microbiomes had changed. Some participants experienced an increase in certain microbes and others a decrease.

Many have had an increase in intestinal microbes that help produce short-chain fatty acids. These fatty acids reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases as well as type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

After the initial six-week period, participants returned to six weeks of their normal sedentary lifestyle. When the researchers sampled the participants’ microbiomes again at the end of this sedentary period, they found that the microbiomes had returned to the way they were before the exercise period, suggesting that the impact of exercise on the microbiome for a period of just six weeks may be transitional.

The study reinforces that exercise should be done regularly and that exercise interruption causes reversal, as this is evident in other training-induced adaptations in other tissues, such as muscle.

With this study we were able to see that there is change, but we need to understand if longer periods of exercise cause greater changes. Therefore, more studies are needed.

It is worth emphasizing that age, genetics, body composition, medications, the presence of diseases, changes in diet and stress (such as sleep deprivation) are some of the many factors that can impact the composition or function of the intestinal microbiome. These studies add important knowledge about the influence of body composition and exercise practice on the microbiome response.

