What is lymphoma, the most common blood cancer among adults – and what are the symptoms – 15/09/2021

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In fact, “cancer” is a generic name for a wide variety of different tumors, with specific characteristics, diagnoses and treatments.

Almost 10 million people died in 2020 as a result of different types of cancer, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The cancers that caused the most deaths last year were lung cancer with 1.8 million deaths. And those that registered the greatest number of cases were those in the breast, with 2.26 million cases.

But there are other types that are quite common, including lymphoma. On September 15, World Lymphoma Awareness Day, BBC News World consulted experts to find out what this cancer is and how to detect it.

what is lymphoma

There are three main groups of blood cancers: leukemias, myelomas and lymphomas.

While leukemias affect the bone marrow, which produces blood cells, lymphomas affect the lymphatic system – a network of small vessels and ganglia that is part of both the immune system and the circulatory system, as AC Camargo cancer hospital explains.

Lymphomas are divided into two main types: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).

The name derives from the discovery made in 1832 by British pathologist Thomas Hodgkin (1798-1866) after analyzing several people with symptoms of cancer affecting the lymph nodes.

This type of cancer was initially called “Hodgkin’s disease”, but in the late 20th century it was renamed “Hodgkin’s lymphoma”.

As the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association of the United States explains, this change was made because further research revealed that the disease is the result of damage to the DNA of a lymphocyte, a type of white blood cell responsible for defending us from infections.

The mutation in the lymphocyte turns it into a lymphoma cell, capable of reproducing indiscriminately. These cells clump together and form masses of cells, which are tumors, and often clump together in the lymph nodes.

“If the body were a house, leukemia would be a problem that affects the whole house, while lymphoma would be a problem that affects the bedrooms. In other words, it tends to be concentrated in certain parts of the body, in the lymph nodes”, says the Dr. Carla Casulo, director of the lymphoma area at the Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester, USA.

Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Hodgkin’s lymphoma spreads in an orderly fashion from one group of lymph nodes to another, while non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma spreads through the lymphatic system in a disorderly fashion, explains the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Brazil, the estimate of the Inca (National Cancer Institute) of new cases of lymphoma in 2020 (the last year with available data) is 12,030 cases, 6,580 in men and 5,450 in women. The Inca also points out that 4,923 died from lymphomas in 2019, according to data from the Atlas of Cancer Mortality.

Worldwide, more than 735,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma each year, according to data from the Lymphoma Coalition, a global network of nearly 80 organizations in more than 50 countries that provides information and support to lymphoma patients.

These numbers are confirmed by the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan) and show that lymphoma is the most common blood cancer among adults.

“Clearly, the highest percentage of cases are non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas,” says oncologist Leandro Nikisch, a member of the Argentine Surgery Association.

“And there are more than 80 subtypes. There are many different tumors and with the advent of molecular analysis and other studies, more and more different characteristics of lymphomas are being discovered,” he says.

Experts point out that the diagnosis of certain types of lymphomas has increased.

According to Inca, NHL becomes more common as people age. The number of diagnosed cases has doubled in the last 25 years, mainly among people over 60 years of age. But the cause of this increase is not yet known.

Another diagnosis that has increased is that of chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL).

“We call CLL lymphoma-leukemia. We are seeing it become more common. People are undergoing more tests for various reasons that are not related to cancer and are being accidentally diagnosed,” says Casulo.

“But even considering this factor, when we look at a general level (lymphoma) it remains among the nine or ten of the most common types of cancer,” says the doctor.

how to detect it

The diagnosis needs to be made by a doctor, so it is important to seek medical assistance if the person notices symptoms.

As the lymphatic system travels throughout the body, cancer can appear anywhere.

Swelling of the lymph nodes is one of the symptoms of lymphoma. It’s more common to be able to notice this swelling of the lymph nodes in some areas: the groin, armpit, neck, back of the ears, and the back of the head.

Swelling can be felt with your fingers. In addition, other lymphoma symptoms may be similar to other common illnesses such as the flu and even covid-19.

Lymphoma symptoms are also fever, night sweats, tiredness, cough, itching and weight loss.

Can it be treated and cured?

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the most curable types of cancer, although the cause of its appearance in most cases is not known.

It is also not possible to avoid it or get it by contagion from someone else.

It is usually diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 and becomes more common again after age 60 years.

The success of NHL treatment varies depending on the characteristics of the specific type a person has.

“Fortunately, almost all lymphomas have treatment. There are few that cannot be treated”, says physician Carla Casulo

“It’s a somewhat complicated disease because there are different lymphomas and some are aggressive and some are completely painless,” she says.

If you suspect that something is wrong with your body, the recommendation is to have a doctor’s appointment.