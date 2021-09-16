What reasons can I cancel my Bolsa Família benefit? Ask your questions

The Federal Government attended to more than 14 million families, in July this year, through the program family allowance in all the country. Benefits are paid every month to families that meet the criteria that have been established by the program.

However, benefits can be canceled if the person does not meet the norms established by Bolsa Família. The Ministry of Citizenship, in 2019, canceled 1.3 million benefits that were granted to family units. As they were irregular, there was a cut.

In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program ended up being expanded to more low-income families.

Rules to be a beneficiary

The Bolsa Família program was created to guarantee an income for people living in extreme poverty or social vulnerability. But to be a beneficiary, you must be within the established criteria by the Federal Government, which are:

The person must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

When the monthly income per person is in the amount of R$ 89.00 to R$ 178.00 (they live in extreme poverty), the family can ask when they have a child or adolescent from zero to 17 years old;

When the monthly income per person is up to R$ 89.00 (they live in extreme poverty), entry into Bolsa Família can happen even if the family does not have children or teenagers.

If the family is within one of these two value rules, even if they have a formal contract, or if they have another income or even if they are foreigners, they will have right to receive Bolsa Família. Remembering that the Federal Government accompanies beneficiary families in the areas of health and education.

How to avoid canceling the benefit

Families participating in the Bolsa Família program must follow the rules to avoid cancellation. Check out:

Mothers who are receiving the benefits must participate in educational activities that are offered by the Ministry of Health that address the themes: breastfeeding and healthy eating for their children;

Families with children up to seven years old must have their vaccination card up to date, with the vaccination booklet filled in on the established dates of immunization;

The health of women between 14 and 44 years old must be monitored by the program;

If benefits are granted to children and adolescents, they must have the following school attendance: minimum 85% for children and adolescents aged 6 to 15 years; 75% for teenagers from 16 to 17 years of age;

For pregnant women who are being benefited, they must be accompanied through prenatal consultations, as determined by the calendar of the Ministry of Health.

Reasons that lead to cancellation

There are other reasons too that can cause cancellation of benefit. According to the Federal Government, the main consequences for cancellation are:

When the beneficiary’s registration is out of date. To prevent this from happening, every two years the beneficiary of the benefit needs to update data, such as address, number of family members, education and monthly income;

When incorrect information is issued, which can range from changing a child’s school or when the amount of income changes. This information needs to be updated in the CadÚnico;

When payment is not withdrawn within 90 days from the date of receipt. If this lasts for six months, the Federal Government cancels the family from the program;

When the income is greater than the maximum allowed. By crossing the data, the Federal Government can know if the values ​​informed by the family are in agreement. In case of different amounts, there is: suspension of income if it is from R$170 to R$440 per month; or cancellation if the income exceeds R$440 per month.

Remembering that when the period of two years for updating the registration comes to an end, the Federal Government sends the beneficiary a notice through an update statement.