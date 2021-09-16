What to expect from Season 3 of Sex Education? · TV news

The third season of Sex Education opens on Netflix this Friday (17). The series revolves around Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and other high school students who are on the verge of hormones and discovering sexuality.

[Atenção: contém spoilers das duas primeiras temporadas]

The story begins with Otis reusing the knowledge of his mother, who is a sexologist, to improvise a sex therapy clinic at his school with the help of the rebellious Maeve, with whom he ends up falling in love. Throughout the series, the feeling becomes reciprocal, but both get involved in other relationships.

Eric’s love life is also explored from season two onwards, as well as other supporting characters such as Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Ola (Patricia Allison) and even Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), mother of Otis.

frustrated romance

Season two ends with another love affair between Otis and Maeve. After breaking up with Ola, Asa Butterfield’s character tries to make up for lost time with Maeve. But he doesn’t find his lover in his house and asks the neighbor, Isaac (George Robinson), who is also in love with her, to deliver a message.

Isaac, however, makes it clear to the viewer that he will not do this, despite promising Otis that he will pass the message on. The protagonist still leaves a voice message for Maeve, which is deleted by the neighbor.

Thus, in season three, the rebellious teenager may end up hurting Jean’s son once again by ignoring her message, even without knowing it. In the trailer released by Netflix, it is revealed that Otis gets tired of Maeve and doesn’t want to hear from her anymore.

new passions

Adam always teased Eric, but that was just a way of channeling a feeling he didn’t understand. Upon understanding what bisexuality is, the director’s son discovers himself and declares himself to Otis’ best friend.

Eric, who was in a relationship with Rahim (Sami Outalbali), breaks with the foreigner and also falls in love with Adam. The two assume they are together in the final episode of season two. It will leave everyone to deal with their own personal dramas: Adam with his conservative father, and Eric with his ex’s broken heart.

Another LGBTQIA+ relationship that should also be explored in the new episodes is that of Ola and Lily. Patricia Allison’s character discovers that she is pansexual and has her father’s support when she starts dating a girl. Lily, in turn, realizes that she has difficulties in having a sexual relationship when trying to lose her virginity. Together, they will discover forms of pleasure that go beyond the conventional.

Uncertain future

After an erotic play is performed, a sexologist is hired, and Otis’s clandestine office is discovered, Moordale High School becomes known as the “sex school.” To restore the conservative image, the board decides to remove Adam’s father from the board and hire a new, more “hardline” leader to put an end to the antics of the students.

As a result, Jean’s job is threatened, as well as the permanence of Otis and Maeve in school if they decide to continue with the therapeutic sessions of sexual advice.

Check out the official trailer for the third season of Sex Education below: