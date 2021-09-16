WhatsApp launches tool to find businesses and services in SP

Remember the yellow pages, that phone book of products and services? Because WhatsApp decided to create a similar service, called the WhatsApp business guide company. The pilot project had its global launch announced this Wednesday (14). In Brazil, it will start being tested in the city of São Paulo.

The tool will allow people to find businesses and services divided by categories close to their geolocation — apparently, something similar to what Google Maps does.

Let’s say, for example, that you are in Vila Mariana, a neighborhood in the south side of São Paulo, and you need to find an automotive service. With the new feature, you will be able to find a company near you. Initially, companies located in the expanded center of São Paulo will be able to register.

project under test

According to WhatsApp, although only companies in the central region register, users from all over the city will be able to take advantage of the service. However, at this beginning, it is only released for those who use the beta (testing) version of WhatsApp on devices with the Android operating system.

The company’s idea is to expand the offer of functionality little by little, reaching all businesses in the city of São Paulo. Asked when this will happen, WhatsApp chose not to specify a date.

“We already have the planning ready, we want to test this beginning, [receber] user feedbacks. The idea is for us to do this for the city as a whole and then offer it to other large centers,” he told the Tilt Dario Durigan, Director of Public Policy at WhatsApp in Brazil.

How to use the resource

To use the new tool, just click on “Contacts” and then access the menu “Companies near you”. A catalog will appear divided by categories such as “restaurants”, “clothing” and “automotive services”.

“You can choose the specialty and then filter by its location. If the user is thinking about a pizza place, for example, he already clicks on this category and then he can filter the pizza places near his house. It will be possible for the user to leave for a chat or even see the profile of the business,” said Durigan.

“We have noticed that Brazilians like and use WhatsApp a lot to do business such as market purchases, sewing services, among others. On WhatsApp, you can talk to the company, ask questions, ask to take a picture, check the size of the product before purchasing, etc. From the surveys we do, we know that more than 80% of users already use WhatsApp within their purchase cycle,” he added.

What companies must do to appear in the search?

As stated, initially only companies from the expanded center of São Paulo will be able to register to use the service at this first moment. Interested companies need to have a Business account (WhatsApp platform aimed at business) — there are currently more than 5 million accounts registered with it.

To register, companies must click on “Conversations”, “more options” and then access “get started” within WhatsApp Business.

It is necessary to fill out the business profile, placing information such as profile photo, company name, a description of the service, address, opening hours, geolocation, CNPJ and submit to complete registration.

The service will be free for businesses and users, according to the messaging app.

“Now in the pandemic, it has become increasingly clear in our surveys that, in addition to being a tool that allows these companies to have a channel of information and services, they need to be located, known by new customers in order to grow and have a sustainable life outside the app,” said Durigan.

Asked about how to guarantee the user’s safety and the validity of the business, Dario Durigan said that WhatsApp will carry out a “minimum validation to verify that the company exists”.

“She has to comply with WhatsApp policies, respect the business terms. Have a valid CNPJ that we will check and offer products and services that are compatible with WhatsApp business policies,” he said.