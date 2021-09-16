WhatsApp should launch feature to find companies close to users

Based on Reuters agency, the WhatsApp team is testing a new functionality inside the platform. The idea is to provide conditions for users to find companies and services close to their locations.

This function is still being tested in São Paulo and the intention of Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, is to make the e-commerce system more and more accessible within its networks. As we know, WhatsApp does not offer advertising within the platform, but little by little it adds other values ​​that can facilitate the search for companies and services.

WhatsApp has added business-oriented services such as application development for the corporate world and API development, which is the interface software that connects larger enterprise services and drives revenue generation. Facebook intends to expand Facebook Shops to WhatsApp, which would also expand actions on the social network.

The tests cover the capital of São Paulo with companies in various sectors, such as food, retail and services. Functionality testing mode applies a geolocation and seems to be customized by area. Even with this trend, WhatsApp claims that it will not have kept the location information of surveys or the results of people in this resource in the database.

In other words, the company will not have access to this data. Also according to the Reuters publication, the platform may soon release ads. It is worth remembering that, in 2014, WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook for US$19 billion and the monetization of resources is still taking place slowly, but gradually.