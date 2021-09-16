WhatsApp tests business referral functionality in Brazil

The WhatsApp messaging application announced that the city of São Paulo was chosen to test a new functionality that allows it to locate bars, restaurants, snack bars and other types of businesses that use the platform to do business.

The novelty, which will be tested exclusively in Brazil, will be called Business Guide and will work as a sort of map of places recommended by users.

“Currently, the guide is only available to some companies in downtown São Paulo that sell products and services in the region, including food, retail and education. Over time, we hope to include more categories and geographic areas, and make the guide available to more for companies using the app”, the company said in a statement.

For companies interested in joining and located in the city center of São Paulo, WhatsApp provided an explanatory video for the registration process.

For users, the option will be available in a unique tab that will appear with the application update. As it is focused on the São Paulo market, business indications will not yet appear to audiences in other locations.

According to a survey by the company specializing in Statista application and internet markets, WhatsApp has a global market of 2 billion users, of which 120 million are Brazilian. The country is second only to India, which has 400 million mobile lines registered on WhatsApp.