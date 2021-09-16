WhatsApp tests feature that lists users’ nearby businesses

WhatsApp announced that it is testing a new feature that allows you to search and list nearby businesses. The novelty will be available within the app itself.

For now, the service will only be available in the city of São Paulo, but with the prospect of being expanded.

Over the next few months, the company will be collecting usage data and feedback to study how to improve the platform and then make it available in more locations, the same process done in India and Indonesia.

The listing works like the service Google already offers. On WhatsApp, users will be able to check the “Next Business” option in the contacts area.

Establishments range from restaurants to automotive services. To be viewed in the app, merchants must register with WhatsApp Business.

Users will have available information about the stores and the distance they are from. It is also possible to start an in-app conversation between user and merchant.

According to WhatsApp, no personal user data will be shared with companies registered in the tool. Recalling that the application in recent months is involved in controversy due to its new privacy policy.

*With information from Reuters