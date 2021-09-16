WhatsApp: Update Brings New Colors, And Change Annoys Users

Last Tuesday (14), WhatsApp officially started distributing the new app update to all users. The version brings subtle changes to the messenger interface, both in light and dark mode. On the internet, app users commented that they noticed the change, but not everyone liked the renewed look.

The navigation bar’s color palette has been given a slightly lighter tone, the wallpaper details have been made darker, and the “send” button has been softened. In addition, a person’s status notification now appears in pale green, in a design reminiscent of Instagram’s “Best Friends.”

The update, which was already being tested in the beta version of the app, did not please some users. Many claim that the new colors do not match or resemble a “fake” version of the messenger. Check out some reactions below.

Mds my whatsapp updated and it’s very ugly, what agony pic.twitter.com/8foqKn0Mrh — Mari? (@maryurreaa) September 16, 2021

ok whatsapp i know you are green but you really need to be so green pic.twitter.com/vwby4lF7mB — alec ???‍??? ? ?? (@alxquis) September 16, 2021

this new color on whatsapp is so ugly, is it possible to enable the old tone? pic.twitter.com/d0MuIof90Y — Juju? (@xuliaams) September 16, 2021

Whatsapp updated, gained lighter colors, but now it seems that the cell phone light is too bright pic.twitter.com/AYiQAdsni5 — Romulus (@romvllvs) September 16, 2021

everyone put me in the best friends on whatsapp pic.twitter.com/Q9JlskKfrw — depraved crazy bitch (@lanatayz) September 16, 2021

To the misfortune of users who didn’t like the change, the application doesn’t allow changing the interface colors. The only option is, who knows, to try to change the display theme between light and dark — the option is available within the settings, under the “Conversations” tab.

And you, what did you think of the new WhatsApp update? Let us know in the comments!