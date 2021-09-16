‘Who is Fabrício Melgaço?’ · TV news

The reunion between Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be explosive in Império. The commander will be face to face with his rival in the company and will demand to know who, after all, Fabrício Melgaço is. The villain will laugh in the commander’s face and accuse him of living a delusion.

In scenes planned to air from the chapter on the next 27th in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, the “man in black” will have already come back to life, been arrested and released by the Federal Police. He will then return to Império’s headquarters and find Maurilio in the presidency room.

“Those who are alive take a long time, but they always appear”, will say the character of Alexandre Nero. He will insinuate that Silviano’s son (Othon Bastos) outsmarted him, and Maurílio will rebut him calling him ungrateful, as he helped bring the jewelry store out of bankruptcy.

José Alfredo will accuse the enemy of taking the money that was in Switzerland to inject into the company as if it were his own. “It stole, stole and kept it in a safe place. I swear I know everything. That you’re behind these traps to take me down. And I know you’re not alone, there are other people involved in this. There’s one of them I wanted ask you: who is Fabrício Melgaço?”, he will question.

Maurílio will say that he never heard that name. “You can be anything but the son of my friend Sebastião Ferreira. And you’re not even Maurílio”, will accuse Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal). He will tell you that he went to visit Jesuína (Laura Cardoso) and discovered new information with her.

“You can see by your face that I’ve got you. You know I’m not delusional. You’re nothing but a bastard of Fabrício Melgaço, so tell me right away who he is and who you are,” the commander will press. Maurílio will continue to make fun of him, will say that his rival is in paranoia and will not open up to the dirty and vindictive scheme of which he is a part.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

