who is the ‘new De Bruyne’, who was once the promise of tennis and overshadowed the debut of the trio Neymar, Messi and Mbappé at PSG

The spotlight was on Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, as it was the trio’s debut ‘MNM‘ fur Paris Saint-Germain. However, those who were at the Jan Breydel Stadium saw De Ketelaere attract attention. And the trajectory of the striker in football is quite unusual.

At 20 years old, having already made his debut for the main team of the Belgium, the shirt 90 of the Brugge, valued at 25 million euros, around R$ 154 million, was already a promise of tennis.

Until the age of 16, the attacking midfielder, considered a success by Kevin De Bruyne by his characteristics, divided the attention between the courts and the lawns.

It was then that De Ketelaere had to make a difficult career decision: to choose between going with the rackets or going down the path of boots. And the Belgian chose football.

And the decision later turned out to be correct. In 2020, the athlete, just 19 years old, received the Belgian Sports Awards, an award given to the promise of the year in Belgium and already received by names such as Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi and Kim Clijsters.

De Ketelaere, Belgian promise, in action in the Champions League match between Club Brugge and PSG ANP Sport via Getty Images

Against PSG, in the game that ended in a 1-1 draw, De Ketelaere drew attention, even as a center forward, for his mobility and vision of the game.

“His versatility helps a lot. He’s complete, physically and technically,” Club Brugge legendary midfielder Gert Verheyen told Het Nieuwsblad.

The striker rose to the professionals of Brugge in the 2019-20 season. Altogether, there are 80 games played, with 11 goals scored and 10 assists given.