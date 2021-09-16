Why do scientists want to “resurrect” mammoth extinct 10,000 years ago?

Where were you when the soap opera The clone was on television between 2001 and 2002? If you don’t remember, the narrative was responsible for bringing an issue of social development to public debate. The ‘cloning’ that was addressed in the plot involved the emergence of a character (Murilo Benício) from human DNA. Despite being a product of mass culture, fiction drama brought to the public the dissemination of science.

I’m bringing this reference to explain that the cloning process is real, it’s happened before in animals, but it’s prohibited in humans in Brazil.

In 1997, Dolly the sheep was born, the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell. A perfect copy of another sheep. Three animals (mothers) contributed to its birth. In an incredible mix, one of the mothers provided the oocyte (germ cells produced in the ovary), another was responsible for the chromosomes (DNA) that were inserted into the oocyte, and finally, the one that held the BO – responsible for the pregnancy.

You must have learned in high school that in order to reproduce, the egg alone is not enough. It needs the other part of the chromosome for the generation to be complete, that is, a sperm that comes from the male. However, to make the clone or hybrids, it is necessary to take part of the DNA that is already attached to the egg and replace it with a genetic load. From this, an artificial stimulus is necessary so that the egg (complete with the original and inserted charge) becomes a life inside the uterus of the ‘surrogate belly’.

This doesn’t just happen by induced reproduction. Did you know that organisms that feature asexual reproduction, how can some species of bacteria, hydra, among others, generate clones? In it, a single individual originates his descendants, and there is no exchange of genetic material with another organism, thus, all the ‘children’ – so to speak – are identical to the one who generated them.

It seems surreal to imagine that science has advanced so much that it will soon even be able to copy living beings – imagine a copy of Hitler? Even though we’re talking about the future, once the scientist responsible for cloning Dolly the sheep said years ago to The Guardian that innovation would pave the way for a ‘genetic sample bank’ that would be used by future scientists, with much more advanced techniques that would allow a ‘Ark of Noah‘ genetics – able to bring back extinct animals and preserve those that are threatened. And that’s thanks to genetic engineering.

I’m telling you this because Sir Ian Wilmut, the researcher who promised this, was right. The American company Colossal announced who has plans to bring to life a mammoth that has been extinct for 10,000 years. Like? Using hybrid reproduction from DNA.

The return of those who never went

if you’ve watched The ice Age you’ll hardly forget what a mammoth looks like. We’ve never seen one live, but the fact is, it’s never gone – at least not animations. By the way, if you see an elephant you will remember the mammoth and that’s fine – they are distantly related.

The desire to see the animal is so great – in addition to the addition to science – that the American company wants to replicate the DNA. Was analyzing woolly mammoth genomes collected from fossils, which Eriona Hysolli, a former researcher at the Churc laboratory, United States, together with her colleagues, drew up a list of the most important differences between animals and elephants. They focused on 60 genes that their experiments suggest are important to the mammoth’s distinctive characteristics, such as hair, fat and the mammoth’s high-domed skull.

Despite all this story I’ve told you about clones, we’re hardly going to see a mammoth 100% true to what we imagined. According to the researchers, the experiment will not represent a exact copy of the extinct animal – it would be more like something hybrid with other animals. Still, the non-copy may have fur, fangs, and other mammoth characteristics.

The new development, which raised about 80 million dollars, actually wants to adapt parts of the genetic material of Asian elephants – the mammal has a genetic load similar to that of the mammoth.

The researchers they said that this is possible thanks to the animal’s habitat, which was normally in frozen regions where many mammoths died but never completely deteriorated. (The low temperatures allowed tissue samples from the animals to remain with innate DNA).

To do this, scientists will try to make an elephant embryo with its genome (complete DNA sequence) modifying it to look like an ancient mammoth, removing the DNA from an elephant egg and replacing it with the mammoth’s genetic code – forming an embryo. (Remember every story I told you about reproduction? It goes in here).

These embryos would then be taken to a surrogate mother (which would be some female elephant) or potentially in an artificial uterus – similar to the mammoth organ. If all goes according to plan – and the obstacles are far from trivial – scientists hope to have their first pair of puppies in six years.

And it can help the environment

About 13,000 years ago, woolly mammoths were instrumental in paving an ecosystem called the mammoth steppe, a vast glacial grassland that helped moderate the world’s climate. The environment, which would be almost like a landscape covered in mosses, not only traps carbon, but also creates a place that reflects sunlight and heat with a phenomenon called albedo effect.

Scientists believe bringing back the mammoth in a hybrid form could help restore the fragile arctic tundra ecosystem, help with the climate crisis and preserve the Asian elephant, endangered.

We won’t see a mammoth clone anytime soon, like the sheep Dolly or Murilo Benício, but it would be great to have one manny from The Ice Age to call our own.