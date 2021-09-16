Wife cheats husband with shorts that dissolve in water and pump in the net

Jumping into the pool for a relaxing swim on a hot day, a family man known as Mr. Wash didn’t expect to experience great embarrassment. That’s because as soon as he got in the water, his bathing shorts completely dissolved.

Soluble clothes have become a recurring prank in recent months since they gained popularity. Initially, they were used especially in stag and hen party activities, but they have been gaining strength for games between spouses posted on social networks.

Mr. Wash’s case was no different. The joke was engineered by his wife, who recorded everything and published it on TikTok, a network in which the video already has more than 4.1 million likes, 32 thousand comments and the mark of 223,000 shares.

As the couple’s children were nearby, the man, a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana (USA), despaired and did not want to leave the pool totally naked. The publication’s caption reads: “when your husband doesn’t know, but you bought him soluble shorts.” The song “Into the tick of it!” by “The Backyardigans” makes the video even more hilarious.

During the walk to the pool, the husband is encouraged to take a dip. “Go ahead,” says his wife encouraging him. As soon as he enters the water, Mrs. Wash starts laughing. Upon realizing the situation, he believes that the clothing was torn and starts to cover his private parts with his hands.

TikTok users had fun with the publication. “I love how he couldn’t think of anything but respecting the kids,” said one. Another netizen pointed out that she did not know the soluble clothes used to play the game. “I want to give one to my husband,” she wrote.

The couple is very popular on Instagram, with the account of Mr. and Mrs. Wash, with more than 171,000 followers and funny videos of the routine.