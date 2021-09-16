Willian returns to training with the Corinthians squad after two days of quarantine

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Wednesday morning after a day off. In the resumption of activities with an eye on the confrontation against América-MG, on Sunday, at 18:15, the team counted on the return of Willian to work after two days of quarantine.

The player lost only one training session during this period, on Monday. This Tuesday, the entire cast had a break. The expectation is that Willian can finally make his debut for Corinthians this Sunday at the Neo Química Arena. This morning, the club published a video of the athlete training at CT – see below.

The Corinthians 10 shirt had to leave the concentration in Goiânia, last Sunday, and complete 48 hours of isolation by order of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). According to the agency, the athlete was still in quarantine after arriving in Brazil from England – it is worth remembering that there is an ordinance that requires a period of 14 days of isolation when entering the country.

On the occasion, Corinthians issued a note highlighting that it would respect the decisions to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, but complained about the lack of equality in the treatment given to midfielder Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, who arrived in Brazil, eight days later , debuted by the Rio team.

The bond signed by Willian with Corinthians is valid until December 31, 2023. The player, a breeder from the alvinegra base, returned to Brazil after 14 years working in European football.

Watch video of Willian at CT Joaquim Grava

