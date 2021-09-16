With a goal against Flu, Hulk assumes artillery from Atltico in the new Mineiro

Atltico’s highlight of the season, Hulk took over Rooster’s artillery in the new Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

Highlight of athletic in the season, the striker Hulk assumed, this Wednesday (15), the artillery from the club in new miner, with 13 goals. in front of Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, the athlete converted a penalty shot with great category, in the angle, to open the scoreboard in Belo Horizonte. Paraiba also reached the 20-goal mark for Galo this season – a fact that hadn’t happened since 2018, when Ricardo Oliveira accomplished such a feat.

Atltico’s top scorers in the new Mineiro There is no description for this image or gallery

This Wednesday, Atltico overcame Fluminense by 1-0, in a return match in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, and guaranteed classification in the semis of the tournament. Hulk’s goal was decisive to give more tranquility to Cuca’s team and ‘stamp their passport’ in the next phase.

So far, Hulk has 31 goal appearances this season: in addition to swinging the net 20 times, he has made 11 assists. The biggest winner is Argentine Nacho Fernndez, who hit the net four times after the striker’s passes.

This year, Hulk reached the seventh ‘double-double’ of his career (at least ten goals and ten assists). He has achieved the mark twice by Porto-POR, Zenit-RUS and Shanghai SIPG-CHN. See below.

2010/11 – Porto – 53 games, 36 goals and 17 assists

2011/12 – Porto – 39 games, 26 goals and 16 assists

2013/14 – Zenit – 35 games, 22 goals and 11 assists

2015/16 – Zenit – 39 games, 23 goals and 23 assists

2017 – Shanghai SIPG – 44 games, 30 goals and 21 assists

2018 – Shanghai SIPG – 35 games, 17 goals and 14 assists

2021 – Atltico – 43 games, 20 goals and 11 assists

With the goal against Flu, Hulk achieved a feat that only 11 strikers have achieved by Atltico in the century: scoring 20 times in the same year. The fans’ list are like Marques, Guilherme, Diego Tardelli and Lucas Pratto. See them all in the gallery below.

Atltico players with more than 20 goals in the season There is no description for this image or gallery