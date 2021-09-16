With a speech by the president of BC, the market crosses the 1.5 high projections on the Selic

The Economic Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) should not go beyond the increase of 1 percentage point in the Selic at next week’s meeting, as it had already predicted in a statement released at the last meeting.

This is the view of the market after the speech of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, during an event closed on Tuesday (14).

Campos Neto stated that the Selic, the basic interest rate of the economy, will be taken “where necessary” to contain inflation. However, he stressed that the monetary authority will not “change the flight plan with each new high-frequency number.”

“What Campos Neto did was to remove high heights stronger than 1.25 points from the horizon. There were already people thinking that it would go up 1.5 points”, says André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Necton.

“And indeed it did. Shorter interest rates adjusted to this scenario of 1 point hike”, he says.

“It was an important change in the market’s view,” said economist Pablo Spyer, a partner at XP.

“The futures yield curve, a few days ago, was indicating a 100% probability of a 1.5 increase at the next meeting. Now, after he made that line, the probability is about 60% for a 1 point raise and 40% for a 1.25 point rise. Everyone backed off.”

not so fast pace

Selic is currently at 5.25% per year. With the new increase of 1 point it should go to 6.25%. With 1.5 more, it would reach 6.75% next week.

With the strong advance of inflation, which is already close to 10% in 12 months, economists already expect the Selic rate to continue rising until reaching 8% or 9%, between the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

“It’s a question of rhythm, pointing to a longer cycle,” said the chief economist of Banco BV, Roberto Padovani. “Our current expectation is that the Selic will reach 9% by the beginning of next year. But how it will get there, whether with increases of 1 or 1.5 points, is the Central Bank that decides.”

Padovani also reminds that, despite the accelerated inflation, there is, on the other hand, an economic growth that should lose a lot of strength until next year – economists talk about a growth below 2% in 2022 and many already think it should be close or less than 1%.

“It’s a BC concern. He doesn’t want to go too fast because if activity slows down too much in 2022, there is a risk of holding the economy too much,” Padovani said. “And a 1-point raise is enough.”

Another broker with whom the report spoke said that Campos Neto was quite clear about “maintaining the flight plan”, signaling that the rate of increase in the Selic will be at 1 point.

“[Campos Neto] highlighted factors such as cost pressure, inertia and realignment of service inflation more emphatically than in previous events. This also signals the maintenance of this rhythm”, said the analyst, who preferred not to identify.